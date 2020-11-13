Regulated Information
Summary of the notification
Nyrstar NV (“Nyrstar” or the “Company”) hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 10 November 2020, it has received a transparency notification from Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, two further unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap and twenty-six further unnamed physical persons in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.
In their notification, Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, two further unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap and twenty-six further unnamed physical persons report that, pursuant to the acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, on 4 November 2020, Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, two further unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap and twenty-six further unnamed physical persons hold 13.77% of the voting rights of Nyrstar. Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV and Quanteus Group BV hold, pursuant to the acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, 7.83% of the voting rights of Nyrstar and have thereby individually crossed the 7.5% threshold.
Content of the notification
The notification dated 10 November 2020 contains the following information:
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
Persons acting in concert
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Kris Vansanten
Kris Vansanten BV
Quanteus Group BV
Physical person
E3V & Partners BV
Physical person
Etimar BV
Physical person
Physical person
Galina maatschap
26 physical persons
Date on which the threshold is crossed
04/11/2020
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
7.5
Denominator
109,873,001
Notified details
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Kris Vansanten
|2,700,570
|3,500,000
|3.19%
|Kris Vansanten BV
|500,000
|500,000
|0.46%
|Quanteus Group BV
|4,100,000
|4,599,000
|4.19%
|Subtotal
|7,300,570
|8,599,000
|7.83%
|Physical person
|755,155
|1,285,155
|1.17%
|E3V & Partners BV
|744,845
|821,845
|0.75%
|Subtotal
|1,500,000
|2,107,000
|1.92%
|Physical person
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Etimar BV (before “Etienne Schouppe BV”)
|110,000
|110,000
|0.10%
|Subtotal
|110,000
|110,000
|0.10%
|Physical person
|26,000
|26,000
|0.02%
|Physical person
|31,000
|31,000
|0.03%
|Galina maatschap
|48,000
|48,000
|0.04%
|Subtotal
|105,000
|105,000
|0.10%
|Physical person
|61,000
|61,000
|0.06%
|Physical person
|720,000
|720,000
|0.66%
|Physical person
|40
|40
|0.00%
|Physical person
|1,784
|1,784
|0.00%
|Physical person
|3,590
|3,590
|0.00%
|Physical person
|2,112
|2,112
|0.00%
|Physical person
|62,000
|100,000
|0.09%
|Physical person
|60,000
|60,000
|0.05%
|Physical person
|100,000
|100,000
|0.09%
|Physical person
|11,086
|11,086
|0.01%
|Physical person
|100,000
|100,000
|0.09%
|Physical person
|105,000
|105,000
|0.10%
|Physical person
|94,879
|94,879
|0.09%
|Physical person
|2,622
|2,622
|0.00%
|Physical person
|100,000
|100,000
|0.09%
|Physical person
|712,028
|712,028
|0.65%
|Physical person
|100,000
|100,000
|0.09%
|Physical person
|700,000
|750,000
|0.68%
|Physical person
|7,133
|0.01%
|Physical person
|574,409
|0.52%
|Physical person
|25,911
|0.02%
|Physical person
|105,000
|0.10%
|Physical person
|106,100
|0.10%
|Physical person
|248,000
|0.23%
|Physical person
|37,726
|0.03%
|Physical person
|25,300
|0.02%
|Physical person
|57,556
|0.05%
|Subtotal
|2,936,141
|4,211,276
|3,83%
|TOTAL
|15,132,276
|0
|13,77%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
| Holders of equivalent
financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|TOTAL
|0
|0
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|15,132,276
|13.77%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Kris Vansanten controls for 90% Kris Vansanten bv and for 75% Quanteus Group BV
Physical person controls E3V & Partners BV
Physical person controls Etimar BV – (former “Etienne Schouppe BV”)
Two physical persons control Galina maatschap
Additional information
N/A
Miscellaneous
This press release can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/media/regulatory-releases.
The notifications can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-structure
Contact person for questions on the transparency press release, the notification and the shareholder structure of the Company: Company Secretary, company.secretary@nyrstar.com.
About Nyrstar
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be
For further information contact:
Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs & Legal M: +41 79 722 2152 anthony.simms@nyrstar.com
