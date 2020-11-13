Phoenix, AZ, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumen Inc. is helping healthcare get better, faster. Today, Accumen announced the release of its second digital publication, Market Insider, for healthcare leaders nationally. Market Insider is available here.

Market Insider is a weekly compilation of pertinent, trending healthcare news, replete with insights from Accumen, focusing on improving laboratory and imaging department performance for hospitals and health systems. Market Insider also features a summary of current COVID cases and other related national metrics.

“I’m excited to expand our contributions to healthcare thought leadership through the release of Market Insider. It has been a valuable internal resource for more than a year, keeping our teams informed of news updates that directly impact our clients. Offering this resource to the broader market is a natural next step in achieving our mission of improving healthcare performance,” said BG Porter, chief executive officer of Accumen Inc.

Accumen has been a healthcare thought leader for nearly 10 years, partnering with health systems to improve lab and imaging operations nationally and providing clinical expertise to help reduce costs and improve patient outcomes.

Through the launch of Market Insider, Accumen will expand its contribution to continuing education and performance improvement for hospitals, health systems and commercial laboratories. Accumen’s educational resources include Healthcare Performance Insider publication and the Healthcare Performance Insider Podcast which feature best practices and leadership insights from healthcare leaders driving change today.

For institutions that need immediate access to COVID-19-related resources, Accumen provides laboratory, supply chain, imaging, and blood management rapid response tools, access to personal protective equipment, and other strategic resources through its COVID-19 Resource Center.

About Accumen Inc.

At Accumen, our focus is helping healthcare get better, faster. Accumen is a technology enabled organization that partners with hospital, health system, commercial laboratory, and payer clients, to provide strategic solutions and services that deliver sustainable performance improvements. Our offerings include lab and imaging transformation, consulting, supply chain optimization, lab outreach, 3D post-processing, patient blood management, test utilization, anemia management, and clinical data exchange. Accumen’s offerings enable our clients to achieve and exceed their cost, quality, and service targets, as well as deliver excellent patient care through evidence-based data and clinical decision support capabilities. Find out more at Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility, or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider’s laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp, or otherwise diminish any providers’ sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

