FRANKLIN, Ind., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) announced that, further to a press release dated October 30, 2020, the Company has issued 825,979 common shares in the capital of the Company to its directors and certain employees and consultants in consideration for their services to the Company for the period from January 2019 through June 2020. The shares will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.



The issuance of common shares was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) on November 12, 2020.

The Company may issue additional common shares in the future to settle compensation under certain compensation, consulting and employment arrangements in accordance with TSX-V policies.

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Alloys Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

