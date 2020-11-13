NEW YORK/PARIS, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Atari Group (https://www.atarichain.com/), one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, today announced that Atari Token (ATRI), an ERC-20 token primed to be the standard for the video game and entertainment industry, is now listed on renowned cryptocurrency exchanges, Changelly and HitBTC. Changelly enables in-app trading to any wallet owner and breaks down barriers to entry by providing users with increased accessibility to its non-custodial service without the need for accounts. Following the successful listing and open trading of Atari Token on Bitcoin.com Exchange, one of the leading authorities in cryptocurrency exchanges, now listing on these top exchanges creates more volume and integration of Atari token.

This listing advances Atari’s mission to command the crypto space by establishing Atari Token as the token of reference for the entire video game and entertainment industry and bolster adoption as well as use cases of the Atari Token throughout the blockchain and gaming ecosystem. Atari Token provides a series of benefits to users, allowing them more access to a variety of platforms via atarichain.com, the Atari wallet and more generally the creation of a blockchain-based ecosystem around the Atari brand. Atari Token also provides a wide range of usage and integration capabilities including:

Monetization of digital assets;

Means of payment for smart contracts;

Compatibility with crypto-currency wallets and decentralized applications;

Speeds of up to 20 transactions per second;

Easy token transfers and exchanges;

Visibility as a tradeable asset within the crypto-market.



“While a key use of Atari Token will be as a payment tool within our ecosystem, our goal has never been to limit its use to our own proprietary platform,” said Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of Atari. “We have already identified several categories in the current market that can benefit from Atari Token and have recently entered into many partnership agreements to expand its adoption.”

The first use cases for Atari Token are in the domains where the Atari Group is already active: video games or blockchain games, with objectives to expand into DeFi for game financing. Gamers can use Atari Token for in-game transactions like purchasing avatars and accessories or participating in games and tournaments while companies and partners can use Atari Token for services such as testing and programming fulfilled through smart contracts, as well as for the development of blockchain-based games and payment systems. The list of full partnerships is available at www.atarichain.com.

The Atari Token is issued by Atari Chain, Ltd (Gibraltar). Prospective purchasers of the Atari Token can already register and proceed with KYC/AML procedures, using the registration page set up on the Bitcoin.com Exchange IEO, Changelly and/or HitBTC platform.

For more information about the Atari Token, please visit www.atarichain.com.

About Atari

Atari, composed of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing.