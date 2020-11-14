West Jordan, UT, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greens supplements have become a crucial addition to one’s diet, as they can deliver antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals while freeing one’s system of inflammation. Other notable benefits include its convenience, value for the price, and its overall mess-free kind. On average, greens supplements are advertised as one-size-fits-all. Unfortunately, this is deemed inappropriate for male health, as most of the common ingredients used to trigger a testosterone deficiency.

On a mission to tailor greens so that men can attain its benefits without compromising their test levels is Chad Howse, who insists that his approach to greens called “Man Greens” is the way to go. To see why he firmly stands by this respective supplement, the following review breaks down Man Greens to unveil its motive, formula, and critical ingredients, among others.

What is Man Greens?

Man Greens is a dietary supplement formulated with male health in mind. Exclusively, this respective formula is said to contain ingredients that can potentially help to increase energy and libido levels, enhance sexual drive and athletic performance, boost testosterone and lower cortisol levels. To date, it is the only greens supplement in the market that is not one-size-fits-all. To better understand the consequences of taking traditional greens supplement, let’s further study how Man Greens has been formulated.

How has Man Greens been formulated?

Man Greens contains full, clinically significant doses of naturally grown superfoods, adaptogens, and anabolic agents. These are allegedly essential for boosting the male sex hormone and other aspects that act as the driving force of male characteristics.

What makes this respective supplement stand out is that it disregards widely accepted superfoods such as flax, soy, alfalfa, and mint because they are believed to decrease testosterone and, instead, increase a female sex hormone called estrogen. Also, Mita Nutra has refrained from promoting proprietary blends because they don’t tell consumers the exact amounts of each ingredient.

So, it follows that Man Greens focuses primarily on three components: adaptogens, superfoods, and anabolic agents. First, it has been reasoned that adaptogens help the body to better deal with stress. In addition, they promote recovery, which is indispensable for uplifting attention, endurance, better immunity, and one’s overall performance.

Next up are superfoods that maximize nutrients intake daily. These are foods that can increase energy and overall wellness. Finally, we have anabolic agents that are trusted t carry positive effects on testosterone while reducing estrogen and cortisol.

What’s inside Man Greens?

As per the nutritional facts, each scoop of Man Greens contains:

Adaptogens

Ashwagandha (600mg): Can reduce cortisol, increase testosterone, improve sleep quality and reduce inflammation

Maca (1500mg): May improve libido, mood, sexual function, testosterone, and sperm productions, and reduce stress and anxiety

Turmeric (500mg): Has the potential to reduce and prevent pain, depression, and other inflammation-related issues

Superfoods

Spirulina (5000mg): Can reduce inflammation, muscle damage, and blood pressure levels while improving good cholesterol and muscle endurance

Spinach (1000mg): Can boost free testosterone, nitric oxide, blood flow, and circulation

Moringa (1000mg): Carries essential properties to repair cells, increase energy and serve as a multivitamin

Beet Root (1000mg): May help increases blood flow, nitric oxide, and, consequently, muscle pumps while reversing erectile dysfunction.

Anabolic agents

Forskohlii (250mg): Can increase cyclic adenosine monophosphate levels that help to send signals between cells and hormones

Horny Goat Weed (200mg): May act as a pro-erectile agent, increase nitric oxide, and help improve blood flow

Other ingredients include natural orange flavoring, orange juice powder, citric acid, malic acid, and organic stevia leaf extract.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Why is Man Greens pricier compared to industry standards?

The price reflects the potency and quality of Man Greens. This is the only supplement to have maximum yet safe amounts of each of the listed ingredients, whereas traditional greens supplements offer the bare minimum. As for quality, Man Greens addresses men’s health, which is rare with most types available in the market.

How should Man Greens be taken?

Individuals are urged to take one serving of Man Greens daily first thing in the morning. Ideally, each scoop should be mixed in eight ounces of water; however, no restrictions on the type of beverage have been listed.

What is the average shipping time for Man Greens?

On average, Man Greens shipments can be expected within 1 to 7 business days for U.S. orders, while it can take up to a month for international orders. The necessary tracking information will be sent out when the item has been shipped.

Does a refund policy support Man Greens?

Yes, Man Greens is currently backed by a 365-day money-back guarantee. Chad argues that it makes no sense to pay close to $80 on something that doesn’t promote desirable results. So, Man Greens’ risk-free nature allows men of every lifestyle to give it a shot before judging its effectiveness.

If one fails to experience a boost to their energy, focus, and mental well-being or see no improvements in their physique or sexual drive, customer service can be contacted for a full refund.

Here’s how:

Email: support@mitanutra.com or support@mannutra.com.

Phone: (888) 215-3593

How much does Man Greens cost?

Man Greens Price

Each bottle contains 25 servings altogether. Bearing this fact in mind, the prices are as follows:

1 Man Greens bottle: $79 each

3 Man Greens bottles: $59.95 each

6 Man Greens bottles: $49.95 each

When Man Greens are purchased off the official website, individuals can earn MITA bucks, which can be used to make future purchases. Also, shipping is free on all U.S. orders, while international orders require a minimum order worth $230 for free shipping.

Meet Mita Nutra

Mita Nutra or Man Nutraceuticals is the company behind Man Greens. Founded by Chad Howse, his goal is to resolve issues associated with greens supplements, particularly their effect on male health. Rather than following conventions, Chad claims to have studied ingredients that only do wonders while trashing those that serve as mere fillers. Much of the products offered by Mita Nutra involve boosting testosterone levels and this, of course, requires high bioavailability. Here’s a couple of words from the man himself:

“I always loved the idea of a greens supplement. This notion of ushering in full bioavailable amounts of superfoods that you just don’t find in the grocery store, in a single scoop. But that’s not what was out there. Instead, I found small amounts of effective ingredients and supplements that had estrogenic ingredients. So, I created Man Greens to do what a greens supplement should do […] while helping your male hormones thrive.”

Final Thoughts

Man Greens is an innovative supplement that delivers essential greens that men can benefit from without compromising testosterone levels. Many commonly used ingredients have been eliminated by analyzing the supplements fact because of their estrogen-boosting capacities. The latter is deemed problematic for men because they might develop female characteristics. After eliminating a handful of ingredients, Man Greens is left with nine that support their hormonal balance while addressing every aspect of their mental and physical health. Though the prices are relatively high, they reflect its risk-free nature, high potency, and quality, among other significant factors. To find out more about Man Greens, click here.

