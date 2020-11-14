NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:



Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a consortium that includes members of Cellular Biomedicine management and several entities. If you are a Cellular Biomedicine shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options : https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc-cbmg-stock-merger/.

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Barings BDC, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MVC Capital shareholders will receive 0.94024 shares of Barings BDC and $0.39492 in cash for each share of MVC Capital stock. If you are a n MVC Capital shareholder, c lick on this link to learn more about y our legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/mvc-capital-inc-mvc-stock-merger-barings-bdc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Yumanity Therapeutics. If you are a Proteostasis shareholder, c lick on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc-pti-yumanity-stock-merger/.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with StemoniX, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Cancer Genetics will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of StemoniX in exchange for a number of shares of its common stock, with current equity holders of Cancer Genetics expected to own 22% of the common stock of the combined company. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cancer-genetics-inc-cgix-stock-merger-stemonix/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

