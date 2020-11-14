Las Vegas, USA, Nov. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the coronavirus pandemic going on globally, health and fitness clubs are forced to close down and implement a new set of rules to adhere to the current global crisis. But this hasn’t stopped Jubilee Ace Sports Academy from providing premium health and fitness support to expats in Singapore.

Jubilee Ace Sports Academy was founded in 2019, to help expatriates achieve their fitness goals while being away from home. It is a 24/7 sports and fitness club in Singapore and currently expanding its service in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York. The main focus of this sports academy is to provide a premium one-stop health and fitness club for all expats, providing them with a place to call their home away from home. This academy vows to give the extra support and guidance you need in every step of your fitness journey.



Jubilee Ace Sports Academy has high-end facilities that will help expats achieve their fitness goals. From its gym that has advanced equipment—from free-weight, selectorized to cardio machines—to its Olympic size pool that will help achieve cardio workouts, yoga facilities that will relax and center your mind and body, to top-end sports facilities such as badminton, tennis, squash, and futsal; this sports academy got everything covered.



“Our facility aims to provide premium services to expats in Singapore and other countries as well. Our team helps people in making their condition the happiest, healthiest, and motivated version of themselves. In Jubile Ace Sports Academy, we believe that every person deserves to be fit, strong, and healthy,” says Bobby Low, Founder of Jubilee Ace Sports Academy.



Through this luxurious sports academy, members and future members can now achieve their health and fitness goals, track their stamina level, recover from their busy and stressful daily lives, and grow their strength. Jubilee Ace Sports Academy will be there to support its clients throughout their fitness journey. Whether new or experienced fitness enthusiasts, you can enjoy the premium facilities of this sports academy, while tracking your progress and activity.



About Jubilee Ace Sports Academy

Media Contact

Name: Mr. Leslie Cheung

Company: Jubilee Ace Sports Academy

Email: info@jubileeacesports.com

Website: https://jubileeacesports.com





Attachment