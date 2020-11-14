Save on Roomba deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, together with Roomba i7, e5, 960, 980, 675, i3 and s9 robot vacuum offers



Here’s a summary of all the top early iRobot Roomba deals for Black Friday, together with all the top savings on popular Roomba models like the i7, e5 and s9. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Roomba Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to enjoy the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Robot vacuums are often synonymous with iRobot's Roomba, thanks to their extensive and efficient product lineup. The Roomba 960 achieves a balance between price and functionality, delivering intelligent cleaning and up to 75 minutes of uninterrupted battery.

There's also the Roomba i7 and i7+, which are worthwhile higher-tier options featuring self-emptying dustbins. Although discontinued, the Roomba 980 is the true successor to the 960 with up to 120 minutes of battery life. Leaning towards the affordable side, the Roomba 675 is a solid choice. The 675 features a 3 Stage Cleaning System with Dual Multi-Surface brushes that grab dirt from carpets and hard floors and an Edge-Sweeping Brush that takes care of corners and edges.





About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)



