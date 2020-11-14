Early Black Friday cell phone deals for 2020 are underway, find all the best early Black Friday OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy Note20 & Apple iPhone sales below
Black Friday sales experts at Retail Fuse are tracking the top early mobile phone deals for Black Friday, featuring savings on Google Pixel 5 smartphone & mobile devices from OnePlus, Apple & Samsung. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Cell Phone Deals:
- Save up to 66% off on Apple iPhone (12, 11, SE), Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 & more flagship smartphones at Verizon - check Verizon’s latest live deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones
- Save up to 63% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones & Android smartphones at AT&T.com - check out the latest deals on iPhones, Galaxy, Pixel, OnePlus & more top brands
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel phones at Boost Mobile - including deals on highly-rated 2020 flagship models
- Save up to 50% on unlocked, prepaid & postpaid phones from Apple, Samsung & Motorola at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Apple, Motorola, Samsung & Google Pixel unlocked & prepaid phones at Amazon
- Save up to 66% on prepaid phones from Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone, LG & Moto at Walmart - including deals on the iPhone SE and more best-selling phones from 2020
- Save up to 43% on no contract & prepaid phones from Tracfone at Amazon - check deals on Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone, LG and more top-rated handsets
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to $700 off Samsung Galaxy Phones at AT&T - check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
- Save up to 43% on Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a smartphones at AT&T
- Save up to 40% on Google Pixel 4, 4a, 4XL & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon - Verizon are offering a special ‘buy one, get another up to $700 off’ promotion on Pixel 5 smartphones
- Save up to $230 on unlocked Google Pixel cell phones at Amazon - check the latest deals on the unlocked Pixel 4, Pixel 3 & Pixel 3a models
- Save up to 45% on prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones at Boost Mobile - check the latest savings on the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 & older models
- Save up to $100 on unlocked Apple iPhones at Amazon - check live prices on Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, XS, X, 8, 7 & 6 smartphones
In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to enjoy hundreds more live savings available now. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Apple iPhone 12 cell phones are the latest addition to the Cupertino-based tech giant’s flagship devices. Its top-of-the-line iPhone Pro and Pro Max now come with LiDAR scanners for improved night mode shooting. Android smartphone fans will also find plenty of reasons to stick with their OS thanks to Samsung, OnePlus, and Google releases.
The Samsung Galaxy Note20, for instance, features a premium build, enhanced S Pen performance, and up to 50x zoom with its camera array. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8T mobile phone boasts a 120Hz AMOLED display and excellent UI performance while being more affordably priced. Meanwhile, Google is future-proofing its cell phone lineup with the Google Pixel 5 that now comes with 5G.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)