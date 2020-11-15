The top early Black Friday LG TV deals for 2020, including LG C8, G6 and more 4K TV discounts



Black Friday researchers are reviewing the top early LG TV deals for Black Friday 2020, including all the top sales on 77 inch, 65 inch, 55 inch and more LG 4K TVs. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best LG TV Deals:

Best TV Deals:

Want some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to view even more active discounts right now. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Gamers and media consumers prefer an OLED TV as it delivers stronger contrasts and better black levels than an LED TV in addition to smart TV functions. Almost all LG TV models on the market use this technology with the 55 inch LG C9 OLED serving as a suitable example. LG also has the NanoCell 4k TV product lineup as an alternative, with 70 inch and 65 inch variants to match their OLED counterparts.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)