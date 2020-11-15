The best early Black Friday vacuum deals for 2020, including Dyson, Shark, Eureka, Miele & more savings
Here’s our list of the top early vacuum deals for Black Friday 2020, together with sales on stick, cordless, handheld, upright & robot vacuums from Dyson, iRobot, Miele, Shark & more top brands. Shop the best deals listed below.
Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals:
- Save up to 70% on top-rated vacuum cleaners & robot vacuums at Walmart - including deals on Dyson, Shark, Bissell, Roomba & more top brands
- Save up to 66% off on canister, stick & upright cordless vacuums at Target - check the latest deals on vacuum from Shark, Black+Decker, Hoover, Dyson, Dirt Devil and more
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of cordless vacuums & robot vacuums from Shark, Dyson, Roomba & more top brands at Amazon
- Save up to 65% on vacuums from iRobot, Shark, Dirt Devil & more top brands at Belk.com
- Save up to $100 on top-rated robot vacuums, upright vacuums & floorcare at Abt Electronics
- Save up to 30% on the latest Dyson vacuums, hair dryers, fans & purifiers at Walmart - check the latest deals on Dyson’s top-rated cordless vacuums, Supersonic hair dryers and more
- Save up to $400 on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart - check deals available on the Roomba 980, 960, 690, Braava jet M6 and more new and refurbished models
- Save up to $250 on select Roomba Robot Vacuums & bundle deals at iRobot.com - save on the Roomba 960, e5, 675 & more top-rated models and Braava robot mops
- Save up to 50% on Shark cordless & robot vacuums, VACMOPs and steam mops at Walmart - save on top-rated Shark vacuums and steam mops
- Save up to 35% on Bissell vacuums at Walmart - save on corded upright vacuums, compact bagless vacuums, lightweight stick vacuums & more
- Save up to $120 on Miele vacuums at Amazon - save on top rated Miele canister vacuums
Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to enjoy even more live offers right now. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Cleaning up is made easier with a vacuum cleaner. Shark, Miele, and Dyson are two brands that offer a diverse range of vacuum cleaners. Shark has a popular robot vac line featuring IQ navigation and self-cleaning brushrolls. Dyson, on the other hand, is better known for their cordless vacuum range which utilizes Root Cyclone Technology for powerful suctioning. Lastly, Miele caters to a wider range of budgets and requirements than either Shark or Dyson.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)