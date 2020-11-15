Check out our round-up of the top early Wix and Squarespace deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring savings on website builders and web hosting services
Black Friday 2020 researchers have shared all the latest early Squarespace and Wix deals for Black Friday 2020, together with the top deals on more website builders and web hosting plans. Check out the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best Wix Deals:
Best Squarespace Deals:
Best Web Hosting Deals:
- Save on Cloudways managed WordPress hosting plans at Cloudways.com - plans include 24/7/365 support, dedicated firewalls, auto healing, automated backups, and more
- Save up to 56% on Bluehost shared hosting plans at Bluehost.com - includes free domain registration, SSL certificate, webmail, and easy WordPress installation
- Save up to 62% on SiteGround StartUp, GrowBig & GoGeek web hosting plans at Siteground.com - all the plans include free SSL, email, daily backup, CDN, unlimited database, and 30-day money-back guarantee
- Save up to $630 Wix Business and eCommerce multi-year plans at Wix.com - plans include free trial and are excellent for businesses who want to start selling online and enjoy up to 70% of USPS discounts
- Save up to 60% on Hostgator website hosting plans at Hostgator.com- host websites for as low as 2.75USD/month through Hostgator’s Hatchling, Baby, and Business plans with unmetered bandwidth, free SSL, and domain registration
- Save up to 66% on Bluehost’s new managed WordPress hosting plans at Bluehost.com - choose from Bluehost’s Build, Grow, and Scale managed WordPress hosting plans
- Save up to $120 on Kinsta Starter and Pro plans at Kinsta.com - excellent for smaller businesses who only have one or two WordPress websites and up to 50,000 monthly visits
- Save up to $230 on the top-selling WPEngine Growth Plan at WPEngine.com - the Growth managed WordPress hosting plan includes up to 10 sites and 100,000 monthly visits
- Save up to 30% on the top-selling Squarespace Business Plan at Squarespace.com - includes free domain, SSL certificate, and e-commerce tools to start selling online fast
- Save up to $96 on DreamHost managed WordPress hosting plans at DreamHost.com - all DreamHost managed WordPress hosting plans include one-click staging, unlimited webmail, 24/7 support, and more
Wix and Squarespace are two of the website builders that have made website building easy even for beginners. Both platforms are user-friendly and have hundreds of ready-made website templates to choose from. Customization of styles and layouts is made easy with drag and drop options and pre-installed choices. There are also pre-built sections that are ready to use and add to a website. These features have made Wix and Squarespace popular choices for website builders.
