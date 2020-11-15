Save on Fitbit watch and trackers deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, featuring the top Fitbit Alta HR, Sense, Versa, and Charge savings



Black Friday researchers have compared the latest early Fitbit wearable deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring deals on Versa Lite, Charge 2, Sense & Inspire devices. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Fitbit Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to browse the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to check out Amazon’s latest holiday deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Fitbit has made a name for itself as a brand that creates efficient and innovative fitness and activity trackers for professional athletes, runners, and those who want to understand their everyday routine. The Fitbit Versa line of devices like the Versa 3, Versa 2, and Versa Lite help users track their sleep for better monitoring and development of sleeping habits. There’s also the advanced Fitbit Sense with stress management and heart health features.

The Charge series, on the other hand, like the Charge 3 and Charge 2 offer enhanced heart rate monitoring technology for consumers. The Fitbit Alta HR is a slimmer version of the Charge while the Blaze looks similar to the Versa models.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)