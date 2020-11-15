The top early 50 and 55-inch TV deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the latest Roku & smart 4K TV savings from brands like TCL, Vizio, Philips, and more



Here’s a list of the top early 50-inch and 55-inch TV deals for Black Friday, featuring sales on Samsung 50" Class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TVs, TCL 50” Class 5 Series QLED Roku TVs, and more top-rated TVs. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best 50 - 55 Inch TV Deals:

Best TV Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to view the full selection of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest holiday season deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The 55 inch TV category remains the most popular choice for TVs. One of the best 55-inch displays in the market right now is the TCL 5 Series/55S535 2020 QLED. It features a built-in Roku TV and features quality contrast ratio and black uniformity. Combined with its full-array local dimming feature along with a quick response time and low input lag, it excels with the wide color gamut for HDR content and displays deep blacks when viewed in the dark.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)