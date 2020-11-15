Save on luggage deals at the early Black Friday sale, featuring Tumi, Away and Samsonite luggage sales
Early Black Friday luggage deals for 2020 are live. Review the latest offers on luggage sets and carry-ons from best-selling brands such as Samsonite, Tumi and Away. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Luggage Deals:
- Save up to $100 on Away luggage & suitcase sets at Awaytravel.com - pick and mix 2 and 3 sets of carry-on and checked luggage
- Save up to 50% off + 30% extra off on Samsonite suitcases, bags & accessories at Samsonite.com - 50% off applied in cart + 30% off on the order with a special holiday discount code
- Save up to 60% on suitcases and luggage sets at Walmart - check the latest deals on EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres, SwissPro & more top-rated suitcases and luggage
- Save on backpacks, carryalls, luggages & more at douchebags.com - see the latest prices on top-rated bags and luggages available in a wide range of sizes
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of suitcases and travel gear at Amazon - check live prices on top brands including Samsonite, Away, TUMI, American Tourister, Olympia, Travelpro, Briggs & Riley & more
- Save up to $45 on luggage at Target.com- includes luggage from Samsonite, SWISSGEAR, Aerolite, Massermeister & more
- Save up to 44% on top-rated Samsonite luggage sets, duffels, backpacks & more at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Winfield 2 & Omni Expandable hardside spinner luggage & more
- Shop the latest Away Travel suitcases at Awaytravel.com - includes carry-ons, hold suitcases & special kids suitcases
- Save up to $100 on carry on luggage from brands including Samsonite, SwissGear, American Tourister, Kenneth Cole REACTION, Aerolite, and Massermeister at Amazon - check live prices on hardside and softside carry-ons, spinners, and expandable luggage sets
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of carry-ons from Wrangler, U.S. Traveler, and American Tourister, at Walmart - includes softside and hardshell expandable spinners and carry-on luggage sets
- Save up to 45% on American Tourister hardside & softside suitcases & luggage sets at Amazon- includes different sizes and colors
- Save up to 75% on Travelpro expandable rollaboard suitcases & lightweight carry-on luggage at Amazon
- Save up to $140 on a wide range of Briggs & Riley carry-on luggage, suitcases & backpacks at Amazon
- Save up to 73% on Olympia suitcases & luggage sets at Amazon - view available offers on top-selling Apache carry-on spinner, Deluxe Fashion rolling overnighter, Titan expandable hardside spinners & more
Searching for more deals?
Having a good suitcase makes traveling more convenient. The Tumi V4 is one of the best-designed luggage bags with 360-degree rotation. The Samsonite Omni PC offers good value for money as a polycarbonate hard luggage. Cult-favorite Away luggage is both sleek and lightweight but can last a lifetime. Those with spending power will have no regrets with the Briggs and Riley Baseline Spinner thanks to the CX expansion system. The most well-rounded is the TravelPro Maxlite with its stain and water-resistant polyester exterior.
