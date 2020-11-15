Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Takekai International Foundation, the charitable arm of global investment management firm Takekai International, has awarded $110,000 in endowment to organisations serving some of the most vulnerable and at-risk populations.



“Takekai International is committed to giving back to our local communities and helping those less fortunate than ourselves. To this end, we are honoured to support excellent programmes that drive impact and reflect our corporate values,” said Zentaro Saji, Chairman of the Takekai International Foundation Board. “We are proud to work alongside our charitable partners to make a meaningful difference local and abroad.”

The Endowment Programme aligns with the Takekai International Foundation’s mission to Engage, Empower and Invest in individuals and communities across the globe. The Programme seeks to support organisations that are addressing economic development and critical community needs across Japan.

The Foundation’s Endowment Programme giving themes are:

Food security and programmes focused on providing children and families with access to healthy, nutritious meals

Homelessness and programmes that equip individuals and families at risk of, or currently experiencing, homelessness with access to long-term, sustainable housing

Youth employment and work-readiness organisations that focus on driving social mobility and developing young people’s employability skills

The receivers of the endowments were invited to a Takekai International Foundation Endowment Celebration Event where they met with members of the Takekai International Foundation Board, Takekai International employees and other Endowment recipients. As a part of the event, one charitable organisation was highlighted as the recipient of the Foundation’s Leadership Award. Through this award, the Takekai International Foundation seeks to honour organisations poised to drive social change and progress. Recipients of this award are organisations adept at growing their impact and demonstrating ingenuity while maintaining their quality and increasing their results.

The Foundation also maintains an ongoing strategic partnership with global NGOs that are fostering an international volunteer assignment where Takekai International employees spend up to eight weeks in countries such as Laos, Cambodia and Bangladesh, working alongside NGOs and local entrepreneurs, helping build and scale their businesses.

About Takekai International

Takekai International offers comprehensive investment management capabilities that span nearly all segments of the global capital markets. The firm’s investment solutions, tailored to the unique return and risk objectives of institutional clients in more than 40 countries, draw on a robust body of proprietary research and a collaborative culture that encourages independent thought and healthy debate. Customers are the reason the firm exists and are at the heart of everything Takekai International does. That is why we seek to provide superior investment results, exceptional service, and multiple layers of risk management.

﻿Contact ﻿Pavel Hajek - ﻿+81-905-5567-185



﻿http://takekai-international.com/index.php

