Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on calcium aluminate cement market which estimates the global market valuation for calcium aluminate cement will cross US$ 650 million by 2026. The rising demand for monolithic refractory and positive outlook for the construction & infrastructure industry will propel product consumption.

CAC 50 product segment captured over 15% calcium aluminate cement market share in 2019. It has a minimum alumina content of 50% and is manufactured on a normal rotary kiln using limestone and high purity bauxite. CAC 50 not only finds application in refractory but is also used in the building chemistry sector owing to its light color and high reactivity.

Increasing usage of monolithic refractories to replace conventional refractories will propel the CAC consumption. CAC is majorly used in monolithic refractory products with enhanced properties and various installation systems such as ultra-low cement; low cement; and high-density, low moisture, pumpable, self-flowing, & shotcrete (formless) castables.

A positive outlook of the global construction & infrastructure industry will also positively influence product usage. CAC is majorly used for building chemistry in various applications such as self-leveling toppings, sealers, non-shrink grouts, repair mortars, bedding mortars, etc. Supportive government initiatives, rapid urbanization, public & private investments, and increasing population are some of the major contributors to the global construction industry growth and will boost CAC usage for building chemistry in the coming years.

North America calcium aluminate cement market has a robust construction outlook, growing refractory demand, a rise in cement production, and strong iron & steel growth. Major CAC players, such as Curimbaba Group, Kerneos, Inc., Calucem, and RWC Cement, among others, have a strong presence in the region, catering to the domestic CAC demand. The U.S. is one of the largest cement producers with significant cement production of around 89 million tons in 2019.

The robust cement industry is governed by major multinational companies, which further proliferates the consumption of calcium aluminate cement in monolithic refractories for cement manufacturing. In addition, the region depicts a strong construction growth in the commercial, residential, road, and home renovation sectors. The U.S. had an astounding construction expenditure of almost USD 1.3 trillion in 2019 and is one of the largest construction markets across the globe. Positive trends in construction and infrastructures are some of the key factors driving the demand for CAC in tile adhesives, rapid floor screeds, CAC-based concrete, protective coatings, mortars, etc.

Some major findings of the calcium aluminate cement market report include:

CAC 40 is the most popular product type due to its low cost and widespread applications in both the construction and refractory industries.

Europe dominated the calcium aluminate cement market with over 50% market share owing to the presence of leading product manufacturers coupled with ongoing developments in the regional end-use sectors.

Investments in research & development, acquisitions, and production facility upgrading are the major strategies incorporated by leading product manufacturers to maintain their competitive advantage in the market.

Prominent calcium aluminate cement market players include Gorka Cement, The Calucem Group, Cementos Molins, Imerys Aluminates, Cimsa, Almatis GmbH, Union Cement, Denka Company, DFSM, etc.

