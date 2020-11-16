Black Friday researchers have reported all the best early Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring sales on Samsung Galaxy Gear S3, Watch3 and Watch Active2



Here’s a review of all the top early Samsung Watch deals for Black Friday, together with savings on Samsung Gear S3, Watch Active2 and the latest Watch3. Check out the best deals in the list below.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to compare the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon’s current Black Friday-worthy deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Samsung created and sells a line of watches called the Samsung Galaxy Watch. There are three popular versions that include the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Active2, and SamsungGear S3. Each model functions by connecting to a cellphone with bluetooth, this allows users to read and respond to text messages and take phone calls through the watch. Some versions, like the S3, have up to 4GB of storage for music and built-in speakers and music can be streamed over WI-FI when it’s available. It is also possible to track fitness activity through built-in GPS for those who run, walk or cycle.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)