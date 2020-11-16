Early Black Friday Embark dog DNA test kit deals for 2020 are underway, find all the best early Black Friday breed & health kit and breed identification kit savings on this page



Here’s a guide to all the best early Embark dog DNA test deals for Black Friday, featuring all the best deals on canine breed identification kits and dog breed & genetic health screening kits. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Embark Dog DNA Test Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to see the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to check out Amazon’s current Black Friday-worthy deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Embark dog DNA test kits come in two forms: the Breed ID kit, and the Breed + Health kit. Both packages can trace your dog’s lineage for up to 3 generations and can be used to screen over 350 canine breeds, types, and varieties. Meanwhile, the Breed + Health kit goes beyond breed identification to include health testing for nearly 200 genetic health risks, along with insights on your dog’s traits and possible inbreeding score.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)