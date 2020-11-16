Our comparison of the best early VPN deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring discounts on NordVPN, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, ExpressVPN and more



Here’s a round-up of all the top early VPN deals for Black Friday, featuring deals on annual and lifetime VPN plans from ExpressVPN, VPN Unlimited and more. Shop the latest deals in the list below.

Best VPN Deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to check out the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to browse Amazon’s current Black Friday-worthy deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A VPN, or a Virtual Private Network, is a secure tunnel connecting your device to the internet. Nowadays, a private connection is essential to protect your identity, and a VPN will do that. It prevents third-party entities from accessing your data online. It will also let you connect to geo-restricted websites by routing your traffic through different countries.

There are many providers out there. Due to increased demand, services like VPN Unlimited, NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Keepsolid VPN have been established over the years. With companies like this, you can protect yourself and surf the internet safely and anonymously.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)