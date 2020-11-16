The COVID-19 pandemic has Americans reevaluating everything from holiday shopping and health insurance, to whether they will see family in person for Thanksgiving according to a new healthinsurance.com national survey.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has Americans reevaluating everything from holiday shopping and health insurance, to whether they will see family in person for Thanksgiving according to a new healthinsurance.com national survey conducted by Scott Rasmussen.



Key Takeaways:

plan to spend less on gifts this year compared to other years; 63% would pay less, if they could change one thing about their current health insurance plan.



ENGAGING IN OPEN ENROLLMENT 2020

As open enrollment is underway from now until December 15th, 83% say they are happy with their current health insurance coverage, yet 50% are exploring their options. 28% of those surveyed said they are likely to change their coverage this open enrollment period with an additional 22% admitting they are still undecided. Of the 17% that aren’t happy with their current coverage, 55% say it’s because not enough benefits are covered.

When asked if there was one thing respondents would change about their current health insurance, 63% cited cost issues:

30% said lower premiums;

said lower premiums; 26% more coverage and benefits;

more coverage and benefits; 16% lower deductibles;

lower deductibles; 11% doctor networks;

doctor networks; 10% lower copays;

lower copays; 7% prescription drug costs.

PANDEMIC PAUSING ONLY SOME IN-PERSON HOLIDAY PLANS

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking an emotional toll on many Americans; 4 in 10 say they are experiencing “pandemic fatigue.” When asked about attending in-person gatherings of close friends and family right now, 63% said they are comfortable. Which is in line with the 59% who said they intend on spending Thanksgiving in person with their family. Of the 41% who said no or still unsure about their Thanksgiving plans, the reasons were:

50% COVID-19 concerns;

COVID-19 concerns; 12% COVID-19 travel restrictions;

COVID-19 travel restrictions; 7% are using COVID-19 as an excuse so they don’t have to talk politics with relatives;

are using COVID-19 as an excuse so they don’t have to talk politics with relatives; 30% said it’s because they rarely spend time with family.

Additionally, some are having a techie turkey day dinner, 20% are planning a virtual Thanksgiving dinner.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING TRENDS DURING A HEALTH PANDEMIC

The pandemic is influencing shopping behavior heading into the holiday season. Getting into the holiday spirit, 78% say they are more likely to support small businesses and buy local this year. 57% don’t plan to shop in person on Black Friday this year, with an additional 16% still undecided. 35% said they plan to shop only online this holiday season, while 47% are planning to do a combo of online and in person shopping. Unfortunately it’s not all joyful finding: 40% say they plan to spend less on gifts this year compared to other years.



METHODOLOGY:

The survey of 1,000 Adults was conducted by Scott Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from November 6-10, 2020. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Most respondents were contacted online or via text while 112 were contacted using automated phone polling techniques. Certain quotas were applied to the overall sample and lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of Registered Voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

ABOUT HEALTHINSURANCE.COM:

Healthinsurance.com combines the nation’s leading health insurance carriers and advanced technology to offer a suite of private insurance solutions and Medicare plan options. In just a few clicks, our website provides consumers the ability to access powerful online comparison tools and educational resources that enable efficient self-guided navigation of available health insurance and Medicare options. For more information, visit www.healthinsurance.com .

