The global advanced balloon catheter market is witnessing a moderate decline in the size of the market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The overall market was estimated to be $2,523.9 million in FY2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period, 2021-2030. Presently, more than 70 companies are operating in this market, including already existing and emerging medical device companies.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global elective surgeries were shutdown, which, in turn, caused the decline of the global advanced balloon catheter market in 2020. However, the impact of the pandemic is anticipated to be short-term, and with the resumption of elective procedures, the global advanced balloon catheter market is projected to recover from 2021.

Our healthcare experts are continuously analyzing the impact of the industrial and regulatory decisions on the global advanced balloon catheter market. The market is driven by certain factors, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, advancements in the balloon catheters, and favorable reimbursement landscape in developed economies.

The market is favored by the development of novel drug-coated balloon catheter and multipurpose balloon catheter.

Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, component, application, patient age, end-user, and regional analysis. Each of these segments covers the market's snapshot over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global advanced balloon catheter market?

What is the adoption rate of the balloon catheters in peripheral artery disease (PAD) and coronary artery disease (CAD) across various regions?

What is the reimbursement landscape for the balloon catheters across various regions?

How does the regulatory landscape for the balloon catheters impact the overall global advanced balloon catheter market?

Who are the key players in the global advanced balloon catheters and their respective market share?

What are the key strategies employed by the companies for entering the market between 2016-June 2020?

What is the patent landscape for the global advanced balloon catheter market? Who are the major market players that have filed for patents between January 2017- August 2020?

How will the entry of products that are in the pipeline till mid-September 2020 impact the global advanced balloon catheter market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What are the various types of balloon catheters available in the global advanced balloon catheter market? What is their market share in 2019 and 2030, respectively?

Which type of balloon catheter is anticipated to witness the growth with the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What are the emerging applications for the balloon catheters?

What are the various components of balloon catheters? Which type of balloon catheter is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2021-2030?

How is the global advanced balloon catheter market anticipated to grow in the emerging economies, such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Report

3 Research Methodology

4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market

4.1 Impact on Patients

4.2 Impact on Adoption Rate of Advanced Balloon Catheters

4.3 Impact on the Growth Rate of the Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market

4.4 Entry Barriers and Opportunities for Companies Entering Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market

5 Epidemiology and Reimbursement Landscape for Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market

5.1 Utilization of Balloon Catheters

5.1.1 Coronary Procedures

5.1.2 Peripheral Procedures

5.2 Reimbursement Landscape

5.2.1 The U.S.

5.2.2 Europe

6 Industry Analysis

6.1 Industry Structure

6.1.1 Balloon Catheters Manufacturers

6.1.2 Distributors

6.2 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Raw Material

6.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain

6.3 Associations and Consortiums

6.4 Regulatory Framework

6.4.1 Regulatory Framework in North America

6.4.1.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

6.4.1.2 Health Canada

6.4.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe

6.4.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)

6.4.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA)

6.4.3.3 Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)

6.5 Patent Analysis

6.5.1 Patent Analysis (by Product)

6.5.2 Patent Analysis (by Country)

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Share Analysis

7.2 Key Developments and Strategies

7.2.1 Regulatory and Legal

7.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.2.3 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

7.2.4 New Offerings

7.2.5 Funding Activities

7.3 Product Pipeline Analysis

7.4 Comparison Between Conventional Balloon Catheters and Advanced Balloon Catheters

7.5 Pricing Analysis

8 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market Sizing and Forecast

8.1 Assumptions and Limitations

8.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

8.2.1 Key Findings

8.2.2 Opportunity Assessment

8.3 Market Dynamics

8.3.1 Market Drivers

8.3.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Peripheral Artery Diseases

8.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

8.3.1.3 Advancements in Balloon Catheters

8.3.1.4 Favorable Reimbursement Landscape in Developed Economies

8.3.2 Market Restraints

8.3.2.1 Risk and Complications Associated with Catherization Procedures

8.3.2.2 High Cost of Angioplasty Procedures

8.3.3 Impact Analysis

8.3.4 Market Opportunities

8.3.4.1 Development of Novel Drug-Coated Balloon Catheters

8.3.4.2 Development of Multipurpose Advanced Balloon Catheter

9 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by Product Type)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Normal Balloon Catheter

9.3 Cutting and Scoring Balloon Catheter

9.4 Drug-Coated Balloon Catheter

9.5 Stent Graft Balloon Catheter

10 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by Application)

10.1 Overview

10.2 Coronary Procedures

10.3 Peripheral Procedures

10.4 Neurovascular Procedures

10.5 Other Procedures

11 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by Component)

11.1 Overview

11.2 Rapid Exchange (Rx) Balloon Catheter

11.3 Over the Wire (OTW) Balloon Catheter

11.4 Fixed Wire Balloon Catheter

12 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by Patient Age)

12.1 Overview

12.2 Adult

12.3 Pediatric

13 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by End User)

13.1 Overview

13.2 Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

13.3 Catheterization Laboratories

13.4 Others

14 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by Region)

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Company Overview

15.2 Role of Abbott Laboratories in Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market

15.3 Financials

15.4 Recent Developments

15.5 SWOT Analysis

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Biotronik AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cardionovum GmbH

Concept Medical Inc.

Cook Group

Hexacath

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

OrbusNeich Medical

Terumo Corporation

