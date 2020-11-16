Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global advanced balloon catheter market is witnessing a moderate decline in the size of the market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The overall market was estimated to be $2,523.9 million in FY2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period, 2021-2030. Presently, more than 70 companies are operating in this market, including already existing and emerging medical device companies.
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global elective surgeries were shutdown, which, in turn, caused the decline of the global advanced balloon catheter market in 2020. However, the impact of the pandemic is anticipated to be short-term, and with the resumption of elective procedures, the global advanced balloon catheter market is projected to recover from 2021.
Our healthcare experts are continuously analyzing the impact of the industrial and regulatory decisions on the global advanced balloon catheter market. The market is driven by certain factors, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, advancements in the balloon catheters, and favorable reimbursement landscape in developed economies.
The market is favored by the development of novel drug-coated balloon catheter and multipurpose balloon catheter.
Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, component, application, patient age, end-user, and regional analysis. Each of these segments covers the market's snapshot over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
2 Scope of Report
3 Research Methodology
4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market
4.1 Impact on Patients
4.2 Impact on Adoption Rate of Advanced Balloon Catheters
4.3 Impact on the Growth Rate of the Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market
4.4 Entry Barriers and Opportunities for Companies Entering Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market
5 Epidemiology and Reimbursement Landscape for Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market
5.1 Utilization of Balloon Catheters
5.1.1 Coronary Procedures
5.1.2 Peripheral Procedures
5.2 Reimbursement Landscape
5.2.1 The U.S.
5.2.2 Europe
6 Industry Analysis
6.1 Industry Structure
6.1.1 Balloon Catheters Manufacturers
6.1.2 Distributors
6.2 Industry Supply Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Raw Material
6.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain
6.3 Associations and Consortiums
6.4 Regulatory Framework
6.4.1 Regulatory Framework in North America
6.4.1.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
6.4.1.2 Health Canada
6.4.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe
6.4.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific
6.4.3.1 National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)
6.4.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA)
6.4.3.3 Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)
6.5 Patent Analysis
6.5.1 Patent Analysis (by Product)
6.5.2 Patent Analysis (by Country)
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Market Share Analysis
7.2 Key Developments and Strategies
7.2.1 Regulatory and Legal
7.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
7.2.3 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions
7.2.4 New Offerings
7.2.5 Funding Activities
7.3 Product Pipeline Analysis
7.4 Comparison Between Conventional Balloon Catheters and Advanced Balloon Catheters
7.5 Pricing Analysis
8 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market Sizing and Forecast
8.1 Assumptions and Limitations
8.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment
8.2.1 Key Findings
8.2.2 Opportunity Assessment
8.3 Market Dynamics
8.3.1 Market Drivers
8.3.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Peripheral Artery Diseases
8.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
8.3.1.3 Advancements in Balloon Catheters
8.3.1.4 Favorable Reimbursement Landscape in Developed Economies
8.3.2 Market Restraints
8.3.2.1 Risk and Complications Associated with Catherization Procedures
8.3.2.2 High Cost of Angioplasty Procedures
8.3.3 Impact Analysis
8.3.4 Market Opportunities
8.3.4.1 Development of Novel Drug-Coated Balloon Catheters
8.3.4.2 Development of Multipurpose Advanced Balloon Catheter
9 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by Product Type)
9.1 Overview
9.2 Normal Balloon Catheter
9.3 Cutting and Scoring Balloon Catheter
9.4 Drug-Coated Balloon Catheter
9.5 Stent Graft Balloon Catheter
10 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by Application)
10.1 Overview
10.2 Coronary Procedures
10.3 Peripheral Procedures
10.4 Neurovascular Procedures
10.5 Other Procedures
11 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by Component)
11.1 Overview
11.2 Rapid Exchange (Rx) Balloon Catheter
11.3 Over the Wire (OTW) Balloon Catheter
11.4 Fixed Wire Balloon Catheter
12 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by Patient Age)
12.1 Overview
12.2 Adult
12.3 Pediatric
13 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by End User)
13.1 Overview
13.2 Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers
13.3 Catheterization Laboratories
13.4 Others
14 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by Region)
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Company Overview
15.2 Role of Abbott Laboratories in Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market
15.3 Financials
15.4 Recent Developments
15.5 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4h1axf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
