The report studies global market for phosphates, using 2019 as a base year and providing estimates for each year of the forecast period, from 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rate (CAGR).



This report covers technological, economic and business considerations of phosphates with an analysis of the global market. The report includes descriptions of market forces relevant to the phosphate industry and areas of application, as well as analyzing the impact of COVID-19 on the global phosphate market in each application area.

The growth of the global phosphate market is driven by the expanding agricultural industry globally. Market growth can also be attributed to the rising demand for nutritious food products coupled with increasing health awareness among consumers and a growing population base, especially in developing nations such as India and China.

The consumption of phosphates is increasing in the food and beverage industry in carbonated soft drinks, bottled coffee beverages, dairy products, meats, and eggs. The increasing demand for packaged food and beverages due to their convenience and improved shelf life is driving the market growth.

The report also includes discussions of major players in the global phosphate market and explains the market's drivers and regional dynamics. A section of the report also highlights import/export statistics of major producing and consuming nations. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of phosphate applications regionally.



The Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for phosphate within the chemicals industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of the current and potential market size, and market forecast of phosphate with a deep dive of market analysis data based on types, applications and geographical regions

Identification of trends, gaps and opportunities in the market estimating current and future demand for phosphates and segmental revenues

A general outlook of market production and consumption of phosphate by applications in sectors like fertilizer, animal feed, food & beverages, and others which include detergent, water treatment chemicals, metal treatment, personal care, pharmaceutical, construction

Information on trade analysis and pricing analysis of phosphate, top importing/exporting countries of the inorganic mineral compound, and factors impacting prices of various grades of phosphates

Competitive landscape covering major phosphate manufacturing companies and phosphate rock mining companies, their key projects and product portfolios

Profile description of major market players including Aguia Resources, Misr Phosphate, EuroChem, Innophos Inc., Nutrien, and Wengfu Group

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Rock Phosphate

Phosphoric Acid

Mining of Phosphate Ore

Phosphate Rock Beneficiation

Market Drivers

Increasing Population and Rising Demand for Food

Soil Degradation

Growth in Consumption of Meat

Growing Demand for Processed Foods in Emerging Economies

Growth in Pharma Industry

Government Subsidies for Phosphate Fertilizer

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Market Opportunity: Phosphate Recovery

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Phosphate Fertilizers

Water-Soluble Fertilizers

Citric Acid Phosphatic Fertilizer

Citrate Acid and Water-Insoluble Fertilizer

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Monoammonium Phosphate

Triple Superphosphate

Single Superphosphate

Double Superphosphate

Animal Feed

Food and Beverages

Common Phosphate Additives in Food and Food Products

Other Applications

Detergent

Cosmetic and Personal Hygiene

Industrial Water Treatment

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Russia

EU 27

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Africa

Morocco

Tunisia

Turkey

South Africa

Chapter 6 Pricing Analysis

Introduction

Global Phosphate Pricing Forecast

U.S. Phosphate Pricing

African Phosphate Pricing

Chinese Phosphate Pricing

Chapter 7 Global Phosphate Mining Sector and Trade Analysis

Overview

Phosphate Rock Reserves and Trade

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Competitive Landscape

Phosphate Mining Companies

Aguia Resources

Fertoz

Itafos

Misr Phosphate

OCP Group

Phosphate Resources (Ci Resources Ltd. Australia)

Phosphate Product Manufactures

Ecophos Sa

Eurochem

Fosfitalia

ICL Group (Formerly Israel Chemicals)

Innophos Holdings

J.R. Simplot

The Mosaic Co.

Ma'aden Phosphate Co. (Mpc) And Ma'aden Wa'Ad Al Shamal Phosphate Co. (Mwspc)

Nutrien (Formed By Merger Of Potashcorp & Agrium)

Phosagro

Phosphea France

Quimpac S.A.

Rotem Tukey (Partly Fertilizer Production Facility Of Icl Group)

Sichuan Lomon Phosphorus Products Inc.

Wengfu Group Co. Ltd.

Chapter 9 Appendix: Acronyms Used in This Report



