Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phosphate: Types, Applications and Regional Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report studies global market for phosphates, using 2019 as a base year and providing estimates for each year of the forecast period, from 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

This report covers technological, economic and business considerations of phosphates with an analysis of the global market. The report includes descriptions of market forces relevant to the phosphate industry and areas of application, as well as analyzing the impact of COVID-19 on the global phosphate market in each application area.

The growth of the global phosphate market is driven by the expanding agricultural industry globally. Market growth can also be attributed to the rising demand for nutritious food products coupled with increasing health awareness among consumers and a growing population base, especially in developing nations such as India and China.

The consumption of phosphates is increasing in the food and beverage industry in carbonated soft drinks, bottled coffee beverages, dairy products, meats, and eggs. The increasing demand for packaged food and beverages due to their convenience and improved shelf life is driving the market growth.

The report also includes discussions of major players in the global phosphate market and explains the market's drivers and regional dynamics. A section of the report also highlights import/export statistics of major producing and consuming nations. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of phosphate applications regionally.

The Report Includes:

  • An overview of the global market for phosphate within the chemicals industry
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
  • Estimation of the current and potential market size, and market forecast of phosphate with a deep dive of market analysis data based on types, applications and geographical regions
  • Identification of trends, gaps and opportunities in the market estimating current and future demand for phosphates and segmental revenues
  • A general outlook of market production and consumption of phosphate by applications in sectors like fertilizer, animal feed, food & beverages, and others which include detergent, water treatment chemicals, metal treatment, personal care, pharmaceutical, construction
  • Information on trade analysis and pricing analysis of phosphate, top importing/exporting countries of the inorganic mineral compound, and factors impacting prices of various grades of phosphates
  • Competitive landscape covering major phosphate manufacturing companies and phosphate rock mining companies, their key projects and product portfolios
  • Profile description of major market players including Aguia Resources, Misr Phosphate, EuroChem, Innophos Inc., Nutrien, and Wengfu Group

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Introduction
  • Rock Phosphate
  • Phosphoric Acid
  • Mining of Phosphate Ore
  • Phosphate Rock Beneficiation
  • Market Drivers
  • Increasing Population and Rising Demand for Food
  • Soil Degradation
  • Growth in Consumption of Meat
  • Growing Demand for Processed Foods in Emerging Economies
  • Growth in Pharma Industry
  • Government Subsidies for Phosphate Fertilizer
  • Market Trends
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Opportunity: Phosphate Recovery

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Introduction
  • Phosphate Fertilizers
  • Water-Soluble Fertilizers
  • Citric Acid Phosphatic Fertilizer
  • Citrate Acid and Water-Insoluble Fertilizer
  • Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)
  • Monoammonium Phosphate
  • Triple Superphosphate
  • Single Superphosphate
  • Double Superphosphate
  • Animal Feed
  • Food and Beverages
  • Common Phosphate Additives in Food and Food Products
  • Other Applications
  • Detergent
  • Cosmetic and Personal Hygiene
  • Industrial Water Treatment

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Introduction
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Russia
  • EU 27
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Rest of Middle East
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Africa
  • Morocco
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • South Africa

Chapter 6 Pricing Analysis

  • Introduction
  • Global Phosphate Pricing Forecast
  • U.S. Phosphate Pricing
  • African Phosphate Pricing
  • Chinese Phosphate Pricing

Chapter 7 Global Phosphate Mining Sector and Trade Analysis

  • Overview
  • Phosphate Rock Reserves and Trade

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Competitive Landscape
  • Phosphate Mining Companies
  • Aguia Resources
  • Fertoz
  • Itafos
  • Misr Phosphate
  • OCP Group
  • Phosphate Resources (Ci Resources Ltd. Australia)
  • Phosphate Product Manufactures
  • Ecophos Sa
  • Eurochem
  • Fosfitalia
  • ICL Group (Formerly Israel Chemicals)
  • Innophos Holdings
  • J.R. Simplot
  • The Mosaic Co.
  • Ma'aden Phosphate Co. (Mpc) And Ma'aden Wa'Ad Al Shamal Phosphate Co. (Mwspc)
  • Nutrien (Formed By Merger Of Potashcorp & Agrium)
  • Phosagro
  • Phosphea France
  • Quimpac S.A.
  • Rotem Tukey (Partly Fertilizer Production Facility Of Icl Group)
  • Sichuan Lomon Phosphorus Products Inc.
  • Wengfu Group Co. Ltd.

Chapter 9 Appendix: Acronyms Used in This Report

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h7se2z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900