COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 36/2020 – 16 NOVEMBER 2020
On 25 September 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 29/2020 of 25 September 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realised in the period from 25 September 2020 to 30 December 2020. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|277,823
|647.47
|179,881,310.05
|9 November 2020
|5,897
|681.06
|4,016,192.54
|10 November 2020
|5,860
|692.68
|4,059,083.12
|11 November 2020
|5,820
|706.92
|4,114,280.22
|12 November 2020
|4,757
|697.47
|3,317,864.79
|13 November 2020
|6,635
|694.39
|4,607,261.06
|Accumulated under the program
|306,792
|651.89
|199,995,991.78
Royal Unibrew’s accumulated share buy-back from 25 September 2020 to 13 November 2020 amounts to 306,792 shares at a total cost of DKK 200 million. The announced share buy-back program has thus been completed.
The transactions stated above imply that Royal Unibrew A/S now owns a total of 482,495 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each, corresponding to 1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
Lars Vestergaard, CFO, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
