COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 36/2020 – 16 NOVEMBER 2020

On 25 September 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 29/2020 of 25 September 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realised in the period from 25 September 2020 to 30 December 2020. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement277,823647.47179,881,310.05
9 November 20205,897681.064,016,192.54
10 November 20205,860692.684,059,083.12
11 November 20205,820706.924,114,280.22
12 November 20204,757697.473,317,864.79
13 November 20206,635694.394,607,261.06
Accumulated under the program306,792651.89199,995,991.78

Royal Unibrew’s accumulated share buy-back from 25 September 2020 to 13 November 2020 amounts to 306,792 shares at a total cost of DKK 200 million. The announced share buy-back program has thus been completed.

The transactions stated above imply that Royal Unibrew A/S now owns a total of 482,495 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each, corresponding to 1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

