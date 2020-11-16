Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Network Slicing by Infrastructure, Spectrum Band, Segment, Industry Vertical, Application and Services 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates enabling technologies and the market outlook for 5G network slicing. The report provides market opportunity analysis including Configuration Management, Performance Management, Service Level Agreements, and more.



The report also includes 5G Network Slicing by specific use cases such as Smart Manufacturing, which includes Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Real-Time Monitoring, and Network Monitoring. In addition, the report provides an assessment of major segments such as 5G network slicing in consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT. The report includes global forecasts for each area covered as well as regional estimates for 5G network slicing by segment, RF band, application, and industry vertical through 2025.



As networks become increasingly more complex, we see service providers taking a more intent-based networking approach to network management. Accordingly, leading carriers are incorporating various forms of network optimization such as network slicing into their OSS/BSS capabilities. This will be particularly important with 5G as the use cases for future applications and services are many and varied in terms of type, industry vertical focus, and requirements.



5G network slicing enables a highly programmable multi-service architecture, which consists of three layers (1) Service Instance Layer, (2) Network Slice Instance Layer, and (3) Resource Layer. One important architecture component is the Slice Selection Function (SSF), which handles device attach requests and new service establishments. The SSF selects an optimal slice based on user information, device type, and capabilities.



This supports one of the important goals of radio access management, which is to support configuration rules for each slice. 5G network slicing also allows for core networks to be logically separated in terms of connectivity and network capabilities. Separation of the control plane and user plane is a key aspect of the 5G network slicing market, allowing resources to be scaled independently.



One of the opportunities for carriers is to leverage 5G network slicing for new business development by way of expanded capabilities for virtual network operators (VNO). Since 5G network slicing enables multiple logical networks to act in an independent manner operationally, a VNO could support many different types of customers including consumers, enterprise, and industrial businesses. A network slice could be completely different for a consumer using an eMBB application versus an industrial URLLC application. For example, 5G network slicing allows for isolation of bandwidth, processing, storage, and Traffic. This allows resources to be allocated for QoS-specific needs.



Perhaps one of the most promising areas for carriers is to leverage 5G network slicing market capabilities to offer dynamic slicing with differentiated pricing based on customer needs and resource availability. Factors to consider for each slice allocation include bandwidth availability, latency support, and overall network elasticity to scale to customer needs. Additional factors that determine value and cost to the customer include network homogeneity, connection density, and type of connection.



Leading CSPs will also take an end-to-end approach to 5G network slicing that leverages disaggregation and virtualization of both radio and core network elements. In the core network, NFV and SDN capabilities are leveraged to meet QoS/QoE requirements, whereas in the radio network separation of radio access network (RAN) elements by real-time vs. static functions is important to 5G network slicing. 5G networks split the RAN into centralized and distributed units, enabling a virtualized RAN (vRAN).



By leveraging this separation of equipment and functions via the vRAN architecture, CSPs may allocate either static or dynamic resources with the former providing guaranteed allocation and the latter providing a shared resource with improved network optimization. This is all managed logically through mapping a network slice ID to a set of configuration rules in the RAN. Among other things, advantages include the ability to allocate slice-specific network functions in some cases and common control functions across network slices as use cases may dictate.

Select Report Findings:

The network slicing market will reach $5.8B globally by 2025

The high-band spectrum allocation at $2.95B be the largest global opportunity

North America will lead the market, reaching $2.1B by 2025, with preponderance in the USA

Enterprise and industrial applications will lead the market followed by public safety solutions

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Network Slicing

2.2 Enabling Technologies

2.2.1 Software Defined Networks (SDN)

2.2.2 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

2.2.3 SDN and NFV Synergies for 5G Service Classes

2.3 Related Technology: Edge Computing



3 5G Network Capabilities and Requirements

3.1 The Road to Fifth Generation Wireless

3.2 5G Technology, Capabilities, and Challenges

3.3 5G Applications and Services by Segment

3.3.1 5G Consumer Applications

3.3.2 5G Business Applications



4 5G Network Slicing Market Analysis and Forecasts

4.1 Global Market Forecast 2020 - 2025

4.1.1 Total 5G Network Slicing Market

4.1.2 5G Network Slicing Market by Segment

4.1.3 5G Network Slicing Market by RF Spectrum Bands

4.1.4 5G Network Slicing Application Market

4.1.5 5G Network Slicing Market by Industry Vertical

4.2 Regional Market Forecast 2020 - 2025

4.2.1 5G Network Slicing Market by Region

4.2.2 North America 5G Network Slicing Market 2020 - 2025

4.2.3 Europe 5G Network Slicing Market 2020 - 2025

4.2.4 APAC 5G Network Slicing Market 2020 - 2025

4.2.5 MEA 5G Network Slicing Market

4.2.6 Latin America 5G Network Slicing Market 2020 - 2025



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



6 Appendix: Edge Computing

6.1 Edge Computing Market Deployment

6.2 Edge Computing Operational Considerations

6.3 Mobile Edge Computing and Network Slicing

