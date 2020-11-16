Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital OOH - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising is projected to reach US$26.9 billion by 2025, driven by the distinct shift towards digital technology in the media world, led by the advent of latest technologies and devices.



This digital trend has affected traditional display formats, and caused fragmentation in the audience base. While print media has suffered considerable declines in readership due to the digitalization trend, television media`s audience base has remained relatively unchanged with an additional shift seen in the form of greater choice of digital platforms becoming available to the audiences. For out-of-home advertising, there has been a significant growth, led by the increasing urbanization of world`s population.



The introduction of digital solutions is transforming hitherto lethargic traditional outdoor advertising into a highly potent area of growth. Digital technologies like digital billboards are 3 times more impactful than static billboards. In addition, digital technologies provide rich data and analytical insights that can be used for real-time OOH ad optimization and agility; Interactive ads bring in more dynamic experiences than static messaging; integration of programmatic strategies ensure that OOH ad campaigns are auto-managed with reference to pricing, availability, scheduling of resources & audience targeting.



Developing and expanding ad ecosystems and networks in line with the rise of smart cities will offer explosive opportunities for growth in the coming years. Digital technology has enabled outdoor advertising format to become more flexible and relevant to consumers and advertisers, and also aided in extending its reach to a wider audience base.



Given the inherent characteristic of outdoor advertising, digital technology is becoming well integrated with changing ways of consumers` interaction with advertisers. A significant advantage of using digital technology in outdoor advertising is that the relevance and interaction levels are offered at a relatively lower cost per contact given the rapidly expanding audience base.



Digital technology is also being used to quantify the medium`s contribution through measurement of audience engagement and return on investment in outdoor advertising, a capability that has particularly found favor with ad agencies and marketers. With the world becoming increasing connected socially, outdoor advertising is emerging as the mass medium with the ability to collaborate with the increasingly urban, mobile and social consumer.



Personalization of DOOH advertising will emerge as a key trend in the market over the coming years. Linking mobiles of viewers to DOOH screens in the proximity, using location data, will become commonplace. Such mobile location-based marketing enables brands to target customers with more personalized advertising.



Also, information gathered from phones will be anonymized by data vendors and carriers for selling to media owners. The data provides information of demographic groups for instance, information about business travelers who walk by an advertisement. Such data will be used alongside other insights like weather data and traffic related data for better localizing ad content for DOOH advertising.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Digital OOH

Digital OOH: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

A Brief Overview of Trends Shaping the DOOH Market

Product Segment Analysis

Digital Billboards: Prominent Category

Digital Billboards Vs. Traditional Billboards

Transit Media Emerges as New Growth Vertical

Rising Demand for Street Furniture

Some Forms of Street Furniture

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

World Digital OOH Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Digital OOH Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Digital OOH Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Landscape

Digital OOH: Fragmented Marketplace

Recent Market Activity

Global Outdoor Advertising Competitor Revenues in US$ Billion

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adams Outdoor Advertising (USA)

AOTO Electronics Co., Ltd (China)

APG - SGA SA (Switzerland)

Bell Media (Canada)

Broadsign International LLC (Canada)

Ayuda Media Systems (Canada)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Daktronics, Inc. (USA)

Global (UK)

JCDecaux Group (France)

Lamar Advertising Company (USA)

oOh!media Limited (Australia)

Outfront Media, Inc. (USA)

Pattison Outdoor Advertising (Canada)

Primedia Outdoor (South Africa)

Stroer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Outdoor Advertising Creates Fertile Environment for Digital OOH

A Note on Evolution of Outdoor Advertising

World Outdoor Advertising Expenditure (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025

Breakdown World Outdoor Advertising Expenditure (in %) by Region/Country for the Year 2019

Leading Advertisers in OOH Spending Globally

Digital OOH Rides on the Urbanization Wave

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Urban Skyscrapers with Building Wrap Screens Drive Adoption

Increased Vehicular Traffic in Urban Territories Augurs Well

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Drive Next Wave of Growth in DOOH

World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025

Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by Country/Region for the Year 2019

Airports: Niche Segment

Smart Airports to Widen Airport DOOH

World Smart Airport Investments (in US$ Million) for the Years 2018 through 2025

Programmatic Approach Steps In to Instigate Broad-based Opportunities for Digital OOH

Fragmented In-Home Advertising Extends Opportunities

Special Entertainment Events Provides Momentum

Technological Confluence Sparks Innovative Approaches to Digital OOH

AI and Data Analytics Come to the Fore to Enhance DOOH Capabilities

Smartboards Enhance Viewer Recall of Outdoor Ads

Gesture Technology Proliferates the DOOH Vertical

The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen Glad-vertising

Eco-Friendly Designs, Sleeker Hardware & Smarter Software Proliferate DOOH Domain

Issues & Challenges

Lack of Measurement: A Key Impediment

Unconventional Pricing Models

Issues with Targeting & Attribution

Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels

Municipal Contracts: Inducing Uncertainty into Business

Unfavorable Regulations for Outdoor Advertising

Competition from Established & Emerging Forms of Advertising: A Challenge to Reckon With

