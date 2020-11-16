ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 94 - 16 NOVEMBER 2020
On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
34,000
|
103.34
|
3,513,560
|09/11/2020
|17,000
|103.75
|1,763,750
|10/11/2020
|17,000
|104.11
|1,769,870
|11/11/2020
|17,000
|104.97
|1,784,490
|12/11/2020
|18,000
|105.28
|1,895,040
|13/11/2020
|18,000
|105.70
|1,902,600
|Accumulated
|121,000
|104.37
|12,629,310
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 121,000 at a total amount of DKK 12,629,310.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,480,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.09%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,219,533.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624
Attachments
NORDEN
Hellerup, DENMARK
No. 94 Weekly report on share buy-backFILE URL | Copy the link below
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: