The bunker fuel market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period of 2020-2025
The increasing natural gas production and LNG trade are among the major factors driving the demand for bunker fuels in North America during the forecast period. However, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the consumption of bunker fuel in the region. With the closure of international and domestic trade movements to curb the spread of the virus, the demand for bunker fuel is expected to decline during the pandemic.
With the intervention of IMO, the share of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) is expected to increase, replacing high sulfur fuel oil in the forecast period.
Low sulfur fuel oil and LNG are expected to create ample opportunities for the market players. Due to the increasing environmental concerns, the demand for cleaner bunker fuel is expected to increase in the coming years.
The United States is leading the market of bunker fuel due to expanding sea trade. With the expected growth in trade, the nation is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
VLSFO to Witness Significant Growth
Marine fuel containing less than 0.5% of sulfur is generally termed as very-low sulfur fuel oil. Due to low emissions in comparison to High Sulfur fuel, VLSFO is expected to witness significant growth.
The United States to Dominate the Market
The United States is one of the most prominent players in the maritime industry. Almost every state in the country has significant ports. The United States is in the middle of the North Pacific route and North Atlantic route, which are the first and the second biggest routes by trade value in the world.
Competitive Landscape
The North America bunker fuel market is moderately consolidated. Some of the major companies include Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total SA, Chevron Corporation, and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Fuel Type
5.1.1 High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO)
5.1.2 Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO)
5.1.3 Marine Gas Oil (MGO)
5.1.4 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
5.1.5 Others
5.2 Vessel Type
5.2.1 Containers
5.2.2 Tankers
5.2.3 General Cargo
5.2.4 Bulk Carrier
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Repsol SA
6.3.2 BP PLC
6.3.3 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
6.3.4 Total SA
6.3.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.3.6 Clipper Oil
6.3.7 Chevron Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
