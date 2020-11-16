Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Types, by End-Users, Regions, by Key Countries, and Competitive Landscape." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hybrid diesel genset market is projected to grow in the coming years due to increasing awareness to reduce carbon emissions and the high efficiency of hybrid diesel gensets. Moreover, strengthening the construction sector, rising telecom industry, as well as increasing investment in the establishment of new power plants would drive the growth of hybrid diesel gensets globally in the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing number of chemical and power sector projects across the world would further augment the demand for such gensets. Hybrid diesel genset systems are useful in providing energy to remote areas, which is projected to further increase its proliferation in less developed areas in the years to come.

According to this research, the Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2020-2026. Rapid industrialization has led to increasing demand for a continuous and reliable source of electricity, which is expected to drive the hybrid diesel genset market in the coming years. Also, an increasing number of power outages and power failure, majorly in developing countries creates a huge demand for power backup devices, leading to a surge in demand for the hybrid diesel genset market. However, the outburst of coronavirus is expected to adversely impact the global hybrid diesel genset market in 2020 as the governments of various countries have imposed a nation-wide lockdown resulting in the closure of all construction operations which would impact the demand and supply of hybrid diesel genset systems. However, post COVID-19 the hybrid diesel genset market is expected to recover as the economies would resume normalcy after a protracted period of nationwide lockdown.

The Asia Pacific is the leading revenue-generating region in the overall global hybrid diesel market owing to the increasing government investment in setting up of manufacturing and automotive industries in the region. The hybrid diesel gensets are applicable in the residential, commercial, telecommunication, mining, and oil & gas sectors as these sectors lack grid power supply and rely on hybrid diesel generators to fulfill the power requirements. By type, the solar-diesel hybrid systems dominate the overall hybrid diesel market owing to the ease of presence of solar panels in various countries.

The global report comprehensively covers the market by types, by end-users, and by regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the hybrid diesel genset market on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market share by types, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies accordingly to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope and Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions

3. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

3.2. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2019

3.3. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.4. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Types, 2019 and 2026F

3.5. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By End Users, 2019 and 2026F

3.6. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Regions, 2019 and 2026F

4. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

5. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Trends

6. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Regions

6.1. Americas Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Overview

6.1.1. Americas Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.1.2. Americas Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Types, 2019 and 2026F

6.1.2.1. Americas Solar-Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.1.2.2. Americas Wind-Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.1.2.3. Americas Solar-Wind-Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.1.2.4. Americas Other Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.1.3. Americas Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By End Users, 2019 and 2026F

6.1.3.1. Americas Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Residential, 2016-2026F

6.1.3.2. Americas Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Commercial, 2016-2026F

6.1.3.3. Americas Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Industrial, 2016-2026F

6.2. Europe Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Overview

6.2.1. Europe Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.2.2. Europe Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Types, 2019 and 2026F

6.2.2.1. Europe Solar-Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.2.2.2. Europe Wind-Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.2.2.3. Europe Solar-Wind-Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.2.2.4. Europe Other Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.2.3. Europe Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By End Users, 2019 and 2026F

6.2.3.1. Europe Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Residential, 2016-2026F

6.2.3.2. Europe Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Commercial, 2016-2026F

6.2.3.3. Europe Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Industrial, 2016-2026F

6.3. Asia Pacific Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Overview

6.3.1 Asia Pacific Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.3.2 Asia Pacific Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Types, 2019 and 2026F

6.3.2.1. Asia Pacific Solar-Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.3.2.2. Asia Pacific Wind-Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.3.2.3. Asia Pacific Solar-Wind-Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.3.2.4. Asia Pacific Other Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.3.3. Asia Pacific Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By End Users, 2019 and 2026F

6.3.3.1. Asia Pacific Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Residential, 2016-2026F

6.3.3.2. Asia Pacific Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Commercial, 2016-2026F

6.3.3.3. Asia Pacific Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Industrial, 2016-2026F

6.4. Middle East and Africa Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Overview

6.4.1. Middle East and Africa Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.4.2. Middle East and Africa Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Types, 2019 and 2026F

6.4.2.1. Middle East and Africa Solar-Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.4.2.2. Middle East and Africa Wind-Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.4.2.3. Middle East and Africa Solar-Wind-Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.4.2.4. Middle East and Africa Other Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.4.3. Middle East and Africa Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By End Users, 2019 and 2026F

6.4.3.1. Middle East and Africa Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Residential, 2016-2026F

6.4.3.2. Middle East and Africa Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Commercial, 2016-2026F

6.4.3.3. Middle East and Africa Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Industrial, 2016-2026F



7. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Countries

7.1. USA Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Overview

7.2. Canada Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Overview

7.3. United Kingdom Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Overview

7.4. Germany Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Overview

7.5. India Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Overview

7.6. China Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Overview

7.7. Japan Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Overview

7.8. Turkey Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Overview

7.9. Saudi Arabia Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Overview

7.10. South Africa Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Overview



8. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market - Key Performance Indicators

9. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment

9.1. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Regions, 2026F

9.2. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By End Users, 2026F

10. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market - Dealers and Distributors Analysis

11. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market - Competitive Landscape

11.1. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies, 2019

11.2. Global Hybrid Diesel Genset Market Companies Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

12. Company Profiles

12.1. Caterpillar Inc.

12.2. Cummins Inc.

12.3. Teksan

12.4. Himoinsa S.L

12.5. KOHLER-SDMO

12.6. AKSA Power Generation

12.7. Ascot Energy

12.8. Eneraque PTY Ltd.

12.9. PR Industrial S.R.L

13. Key Strategic Recommendations

14. Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned



AKSA Power Generation

Ascot Energy

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Eneraque PTY Ltd.

Himoinsa S.L

KOHLER-SDMO

PR Industrial S.R.L

Teksan



