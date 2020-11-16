Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Die Bonder Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Die Bonder Equipment market accounted for $820.00 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,258.44 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for miniature electronic components and increasing adoption of stacked die technology in IOT devices are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of ownership is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for 3D semiconductor assembly and packaging may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
Die bonding, alternatively known as die attaching is the process of bonding or attaching a chip either to a package or to some substrate. Thus, die bonder equipment is used extensively in the fabrication process of semiconductor devices. Die bonder equipment performs various functions including picking the die from waffle tray or wafer and attaching it to the substrate. The most commonly used technique of die bonding is to push the targeted die from the tape with the help of a pin.
Based on application, the consumer electronics segment is likely to have a huge demand. The growth of this segment is attributed to the high demand for miniaturized consumer electronic products, such as smartphones, wearables, and white goods that provide advantages such as compactness and durability.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of OSAT companies in the region. These OSAT companies use die bonding equipment in the semiconductor fabrication process. Additionally, an increasing number of IDMs in the region is expected to boost the market growth in the near future.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Supply Chain Participant
5.1 Introduction
5.2 IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturers) Firms
5.3 OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) Companies
6 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fully Automatic Die Bonders
6.3 Manual Die Bonders
6.4 Semiautomatic Die Bonders
7 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Device
7.1 Introduction
7.2 MEMS and MOEMS
7.3 Optoelectronics
7.4 Power Devices
8 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Bonding Technique
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Epoxy
8.3 Eutectic
8.4 Flip Chip Die Bonder
8.5 Soft Solder
9 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Product
9.1 Introduction
9.2 High Speed Placement Machine
9.3 Medium Speed Placement Machine
9.4 Ultra High Speed Placement Machine
10 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aerospace & Defense
10.3 Automotive
10.4 Consumer Electronics
10.5 Healthcare
10.6 Industrial
10.7 Telecommunications
11 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Anza Technology Inc
13.2 ASM Pacific Technology Ltd
13.3 Be Semiconductor Industries N.V.
13.4 Dias Automation (Hk) Ltd
13.5 Dr. Tresky Ag
13.6 Fasford Technology Co Ltd
13.7 Finetech GmbH & Co Kg
13.8 Four Technos Co Ltd
13.9 Hybond Inc
13.10 Kulicke & Soffa
13.11 Microassembly Technologies Ltd
13.12 Mycronic AB
13.13 Palomar Technologies Inc
13.14 Paroteq GmbH
13.15 Shibuya Corporation
13.16 Shinkawa Ltd
13.17 Smart Equipment Technology
13.18 Tpt Wire Bonder GmbH & Co Kg
13.19 Tresky GmbH
13.20 Unitemp GmbH
13.21 West Bond Inc
