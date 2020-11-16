HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2020

Total revenues were US$18.0 million, representing a decrease of 59.2% from US$44.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit was US$5.6 million, representing a decrease of 70.2% from US$18.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Loss from operations was US$9.6 million, compared with income from operations of US$3.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss was US$9.7 million, compared with net income of US$3.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was US$5.7 million, compared with an adjusted net income of US$3.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was negative US$5.0 million, compared with positive US$4.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Operational Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2020

Total data consumed through the Company’s platform was 49,774 terabytes, including 3,638 terabytes the Company procured and 46,136 terabytes our business partners procured, representing an increase of 99.2% from 24,993 terabytes in the third quarter of 2019.

Average daily active terminals were 252,265, including 3,095 owned by the Company and 249,170 not owned by the Company, representing an increase of 21.4% from 207,853 in the third quarter of 2019. 73.6% of daily active terminals was from uCloudlink 2.0 local data connectivity services and 26.4% of daily active terminals was from uCloudlink 1.0 international data connectivity services during the third quarter of 2020. Average daily data usage per terminal was 2.13 GB in September 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, we had served 2,079 business partners in 49 countries and regions. We had 132 patents with 53 approved and 79 pending approval, while our pool of SIM cards was from 216 MNOs globally as of September 30, 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continued to linger longer and deeper than anticipated, so did its negative impact on international tourism and consequently, our third quarter 2020 results. However, we expect international travel will recover with the launch of COVID-19 vaccines and effective testing and tracing.

Our uCloudlink 2.0 local data connectivity services continue to be a very important business for us. The sales of mobile Wi-Fi terminals and services were steady during the second and third quarter of 2020 through online sales and offline distribution channels with our business partners.

In order to elevate our local service brand, we are enhancing our e-commerce efforts in strategic key markets with high growth potential such as the United States and Europe, optimizing our websites and streamlining our sales function and team, in order to continue improving the user experience and overall satisfaction.

Mobile network operators (MNOs) are the major players in the data connectivity service markets and our uCloudlink 2.0 business has great potential through global alliances and cooperation with MNOs and business partners globally. We have already established an alliance ecosystem with various MNOs such as NTT in Japan, one of the major MNOs in mainland China, and certain regional wireless carriers in the United States. We further invested in Beijing Huaxiang Lianxin Technology Co., Ltd. which is one of the licensed mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in mainland China. We believe that the alliance with MNOs and MVNOs will further increase the scale of users connected to our platform as we leverage from carriers’ huge number of service subscribers. We will continue to develop strategical alliances with more MNOs, MVNOs and local business partners such as in Europe, the United States, Asia, etc. as we pursue enhancement of our PaaS and SaaS platform ecosystem and provide superior data connectivity services to carriers and business partners.

5G provides great opportunities for us. We can help carriers to improve their coverage, connectivity services and investment efficiency in 5G networks. Our full series of 5G mobile Wi-Fi, Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) and GlocalMe Inside (GMI) embedded in various brands of 5G related mobile phones are under development for commercial trials in the near future. We believe that there is great potential for the application of those devices in 5G mobile broadband connectivity service due to low network latency and expansive network coverage for end users. We also believe it can facilitate us to establish the leading technological position of our PaaS and SaaS platform in the early stage of 5G.

Our Cloud SIM technology, such as instant switching network technology is both highly compatible with and brings unique advantages to various Internet-of-thing (IoT) applications scenarios such as Internet of Vehicles, autopilot, cargos, logistics and other car equipment. We are cooperating with business partners in various aspects of IoT applications such as cargo vehicles and cross-border railway transportations where we see high potential for our business.” said Chaohui Chen, Director and CEO of UCLOUDLINK. “Looking ahead, we expect the launch of vaccines from clinical phase three to the market in China and other countries and regions will lead to the recovery of international travel and benefit to our business accordingly. We expect all of these new opportunities such as our uCloudlink 2.0 business will further develop our business potential in 2021. We are also dedicated to our R&D in traditional and new innovative technologies with further investment in sales and marketing to bring us greater prospects for sustainable growth in the future.”

“While COVID-19 has been well controlled in China, the pandemic continued to evolve in other countries and regions during the third quarter of 2020. However, we continued to be solid in our business operations with steady development in our uCloudlink 2.0 business. The percentage of our uCloudlink 2.0 daily active terminals (DAT) as opposed to total daily active terminals has been increased to 73.6% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 14.6% in the third quarter of 2019. The demand for our uCloudlink 2.0 local data connectivity services continued to be strong with a steady percentage of daily active terminals during the third quarter of 2020 and we worked with business partners to develop local mobile broadband service such as in Japan, North America and other markets and strengthened our cooperation with existing ones. We undertook comprehensive mitigation measures such as cost control to reduce the impact of the pandemic on our service gross margin and overall gross margin in the third quarter of 2020. We have internationally diversified revenue generated from close to 50 countries and regions which allowed us more resilience to single market risk.” Said Yimeng Shi, CFO of UCLOUDLINK, “We continued to increase investment in R&D and sales and marketing such as e-commerce and promotional campaign in key markets, with the intention of opening more new business opportunities globally. We will continue to improve and optimize our revenue and cost structures with increasing operational efficiency, together with the abovementioned business opportunities to facilitate our business growth and performance in the future.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

Total Revenues were US$18.0 million, representing a decrease of 59.2% from US$44.1 million in the same period of 2019.

Revenues from services were US$9.8 million, representing a decrease of 60.8% from US$25.1 million in the same period of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenues from international data connectivity services and PaaS and SaaS services to certain extent, mainly because of continuous and prolonged impact of pandemic of COVID-19 and resulted international travel ban. Revenues from data connectivity services were US$8.2 million, representing a decrease of 63.5% from US$22.5 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenues from international data connectivity services from US$21.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 to US$5.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, partially offset by the increase in revenues from local data connectivity services from US$0.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 to US$2.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in revenues from international data connectivity services was mainly due to the prolonged negative impact of global travel ban as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the demand of our local data connectivity services was not impacted by the international travel ban with continuous growth potential. Revenues from PaaS and SaaS services were US$1.5million, representing a decrease of 30.3% from US$2.1 million in the same period of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the negative impact of COVID-19 on our partners that use our PaaS and SaaS services to provide international data connectivity services. In the meantime, the demand of our local data connectivity services business partners was not affected.

Revenues from sales of products were US$8.2 million, representing a decrease of 57.1% from US$19.0 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to the continuous negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic during the third quarter of 2020.

were US$8.2 million, representing a decrease of 57.1% from US$19.0 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to the continuous negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic during the third quarter of 2020. Geographic Distribution



During the third quarter of 2020, we had 5.4% of total revenue coming from Mainland China, 56.4% of total revenue coming from Japan and 38.2% of total revenue coming from other countries and regions.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was US$12.4 million, representing a decrease of 51.0% from US$25.2 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was attributable to decrease of cost of services and cost of products due to the decline of global travels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cost of services was US$6.2 million, representing a decrease of 32.6% from US$9.2 million in the same period of 2019.

Cost of products sold was US$6.2 million, representing a decrease of 61.6% from US$16.0 million in the same period of 2019.

Gross Profit

Overall gross profit was US$5.6 million, or 31.3% overall gross margin, compared to US$18.9 million, or 42.8% in the same period of 2019.

Our gross profit on services was US$3.6 million, or 36.6% gross margin related to services, compared to US$15.9 million, or 63.1% in the same period of 2019.

Our gross profit on sales of products was US$2.0 million, or 24.8% gross margin related to sales of products, compared to US$3.0 million, or 16.0% in the same period of 2019.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were US$19.7 million, compared to US$14.3 million in the same period of 2019.

Research and development expenses were US$4.8 million, representing an increase of 31.4% from US$3.6 million in the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase of US$1.9 million in share-based compensation expenses, partly offset by a decrease of US$0.6 million in staff costs related to internal cost control measures while optimizing R&D efficiency and policies for social security benefits.

were US$4.8 million, representing an increase of 31.4% from US$3.6 million in the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase of US$1.9 million in share-based compensation expenses, partly offset by a decrease of US$0.6 million in staff costs related to internal cost control measures while optimizing R&D efficiency and policies for social security benefits. Sales and marketing expenses were US$5.7 million, representing a decrease of 9.1% from US$6.3 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of US$0.4 million in staff costs related to cost control measures and policies for social security benefits and a decrease of US$1.7 million related to promotion fee due to the suspended impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sales and marketing activities, partially offset by an increase of US$2.0 million in share-based compensation expenses.

were US$5.7 million, representing a decrease of 9.1% from US$6.3 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of US$0.4 million in staff costs related to cost control measures and policies for social security benefits and a decrease of US$1.7 million related to promotion fee due to the suspended impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sales and marketing activities, partially offset by an increase of US$2.0 million in share-based compensation expenses. General and administrative expenses were US$9.2 million, representing an increase of 110.1% from US$4.4 million in the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase of US$4.0 million in share-based compensation expenses and an increase of US$1.3 million account receivable bad debt provision during the pandemic period, partly offset by the decrease of US$0.9 million in legal counsel charge.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was US$9.6 million, compared with income from operations of US$3.9 million in the same period of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP), which excludes the impact of share-based compensation and fair value gain/loss in other investment, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, was negative US$5.0 million, compared to positive US$4.6 million in the same period of 2019.

Net Interest Expenses

Net interest expenses were US$0.04 million, compared to US$0.1 million net interest expenses in the same period of 2019.

Net Loss

Net loss was US$9.7 million including share-based compensation of US$7.9 million that were recognized upon vesting period, compared with net income of US$3.8 million in the same period of 2019.

Adjusted Net Loss (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted net loss, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation and the fair value gain/loss in other investment, was US$5.7 million, compared with an adjusted net income US$3.8 million in the same period of 2019.

Basic and Diluted Loss per ADS

Basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were US$0.34 and US$0.34, respectively.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-Term Deposits

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term deposits of US$32.8 million, compared to US$37.3 million as of June 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to outflow of US$3.6 million in borrowing repayment, US$0.8 million relating to payment for equity interest of 6.25% of Beijing Huaxiang Lianxin Technology Co., Ltd. and US$0.4 million for operations.

Capital Expenditures (“CAPEX”)

CAPEX was US$0.1 million compared to US$1.2 million in the same period of 2019.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2020, UCLOUDLINK expects total revenues to be between US$17.0 million and US$19.0 million, representing a 64.6% to 68.3% decrease from the same period of 2019. The above outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, particularly in light of the potential impact of the COVID-19. The global outbreak of COVID-19 presents continuous and various global risks and the full impact of the outbreak continues to evolve which had a severe and negative impact on the global economy since the first quarter of 2020. We will monitor the COVID-19 impact and other related factors such as the vaccines of COVID-19 continuously, but the effects of which are difficult to analyze and predict, which are all subject to change.

Recent Development

During August 2020, the Company granted 1,000,000 share options to some of our directors and executive officers pursuant to the Revised 2018 Plan. Up to November 16, 2020, a total number of 22,771,877 share options have been granted and outstanding.

We further invested in Beijing Huaxiang Lianxin Technology Co., Ltd. which is one of the licensed mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) (reference to our press release dated November 9, 2020). We had three senior management changes took effect on September 25, 2020. Mr. Xinquan (Victor) Xu assumed the role of our Chief Sales Officer and President of Marketing and Sales. Zhu Tan assumed the role of Vice President of Marketing and Sales. Wen Gao assumed the role of Chief Strategy Officer. The move to restructure management roles was designed to better align senior leadership positions with the strategic development of our business, as we continue to improve operational efficiency, explore market opportunities, and deliver sustainable growth (reference to our press release dated September 28, 2020). We continued to strengthen our business development with business partners in Japan (reference to our press release dated September 15, 2020).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company’s operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net (loss)/income is defined as net (loss)/income excluding share-based compensation and fair value gain/loss in other investment. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss)/income excluding share-based compensation and fair value gain/loss in other investment, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization.

The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in (loss)/income from operations and net (loss)/income. The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation and fair value gain/loss in other investment have been and may continue to be incurred in the Company’s business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net (loss)/income. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensate for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating its performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.

Conference Call

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.



UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

Safe Harbor Statement



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the financial guidance and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as UCLOUDLINK’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. UCLOUDLINK may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about UCLOUDLINK’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: UCLOUDLINK’s strategies; UCLOUDLINK’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; UCLOUDLINK’s ability to increase its user base and usage of its mobile data connectivity services, and improve operational efficiency; competition in the global mobile data connectivity service industry; changes in UCLOUDLINK’s revenues, costs or expenditures; governmental policies and regulations relating to the global mobile data connectivity service industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to UCLOUDLINK’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and UCLOUDLINK undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of US$, except for share and per share data)

As of December 31, As of September 30, 2019 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 37,320 24,330 Restricted cash 2,954 8,237 Short-term deposit 193 196 Accounts receivable, net 25,767 9,942 Inventories 10,518 8,033 Prepayments and other current assets 7,828 9,103 Other investments - 17,496 Amounts due from related party 692 710 Total current assets 85,272 78,047 Non-current assets Prepayments - 599 Long-term investment 430 1,251 Other investments - 17,477 Property and equipment, net 3,793 3,401 Intangible assets, net 602 713 Total non-current assets 4,825 23,441 TOTAL ASSETS 90,097 101,488 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short term borrowings 6,659 763 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,319 21,532 Accounts payables 16,728 11,906 Amounts due to related party 1,022 1,553 Contract liabilities 1,925 1,561 Total current liabilities 47,653 37,315 Non-current liabilities Other non-current liability - 335 Total non-current liabilities - 335 TOTAL LIABILITIES 47,653 37,650 MEZZANINE EQUITY Series A redeemable convertible preferred shares 22,977 - TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY 22,977 - SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Pre-IPO ordinary shares 11 - Class A ordinary shares - 8 Class B ordinary shares - 6 Additional paid-in capital 118,818 214,121 Accumulated other comprehensive income 706 804 Accumulated losses (100,068 ) (151,101 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 19,467 63,838 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 90,097 101,488





UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

(In thousands of US$, except for share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 Revenues 44,103 17,996 104,685 72,543 Revenues from services 25,070 9,839 66,558 37,137 Sales of products 19,033 8,157 38,127 35,406 Cost of revenues (25,231 ) (12,366 ) (58,661 ) (49,584 ) Cost of services (9,245 ) (6,234 ) (27,174 ) (21,092 ) Cost of products sold (15,986 ) (6,132 ) (31,487 ) (28,492 ) Gross profits 18,872 5,630 46,024 22,959 Research and development expenses (3,626 ) (4,766 ) (11,645 ) (21,326 ) Sales and marketing expenses (6,281 ) (5,710 ) (17,339 ) (23,797 ) General and administrative expenses (4,367 ) (9,173 ) (14,112 ) (33,637 ) Other income, net (667 ) 4,439 382 5,092 Income/(loss) from operations 3,931 (9,580 ) 3,310 (50,709 ) Interest income 10 8 169 34 Interest expenses (141 ) (43 ) (336 ) (271 ) Income/(loss) before income tax 3,800 (9,615 ) 3,143 (50,946 ) Income tax expense - (50 ) - (87 ) Net income/(loss) 3,800 (9,665 ) 3,143 (51,033 ) Accretion of Series A Preferred Shares (636 ) - (1,905 ) (1,293 ) Income allocation to participating preferred shareholders (137 ) - (137 ) - Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 3,027 (9,665 ) 1,101 (52,326 ) Non-controlling interests - - - - Earnings/(loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares Basic 0.01 (0.03 ) 0.00 (0.21 ) Diluted 0.01 (0.03 ) 0.00 (0.21 ) Loss per ADS (10 Class A shares equal to 1 ADS) Basic (0.34 ) (2.07 ) Diluted (0.34 ) (2.07 ) Shares used in earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share computation: Basic 232,451,900 281,551,900 232,122,814 252,819,307 Diluted 232,451,900 281,551,900 232,122,814 252,819,307 Net income/(loss) 3,800 (9,665 ) 3,143 (51,033 ) Other comprehensive income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustment (528 ) 250 (460 ) 98 Total comprehensive income/(loss) 3,272 (9,415 ) 2,683 (50,935 )





UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of US$)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 296 (433 ) 4,699 3,488 Net cash used in investing activities (1,195 ) (955 ) (2,404 ) (35,306 ) Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 8 (3,570 ) 1,524 23,893 (Decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (891 ) (4,958 ) 3,819 (7,925 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 41,382 37,136 36,627 40,274 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (641 ) 389 (596 ) 218 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 39,850 32,567 39,850 32,567





UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands of US$)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) Net income/(loss) 3,800 (9,665 ) 3,143 (51,033 ) Add: share-based compensation - 7,870 169 44,724 Less: fair value gain in other investments - (3,869 ) - (2,873 ) Adjusted net income/(loss) 3,800 (5,664 ) 3,312 (9,182 )



