 


Luxembourg, 16th November 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 9th NOVEMBER 2020 TO 13th NOVEMBER 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
09/11/20202 0006.7413 480Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
10/11/20201 0006.756 750Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
11/11/2020-----
12/11/20203 6006.623 760Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
13/11/2020-----
Total6 600-43 990--

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

 

