This research service provides critical insights into the global biosimilar industry, highlighting the key growth opportunities, market revenue forecasts, and trends that will influence the industry with the emergence of the third wave of biosimilars.
The global third-wave biosimilars market covered in this study includes a discussion of antibody therapies and recombinant proteins. It also includes a market forecast for the third wave biosimilars till 2026, capturing the interesting developments and market dynamic shifts that are set to influence the growth of industry stakeholders.
This study identifies the largest revenue-generating therapeutic areas and drug types, and the year with the highest market revenue potential for biosimilar companies based on biologics patent expiry. Market entry considerations for biosimilar companies and factors influencing global biosimilar penetration have been clearly outlined. This research service also provides comprehensive insights on the complex dynamics that are set to influence the third wave of biosimilars, such as the re-imbursement and the payer landscape, biosimilar pricing trends, and the various sales models that are prevalent in the biosimilars industry.
Regional differences in terms of biosimilar pricing have also been discussed in this study in addition to the challenges relevant to the industry such as physicians' acceptance of biosimilars, manufacturing complexities, and patent litigations. Most importantly, this study highlights the competitive landscape for the third wave of biosimilars, providing the different approaches taken by innovator companies to fight biosimilar competition.
Finally, the study delineates the key growth opportunities that can help increased biosimilar uptake, overcome manufacturing complexities, handle biobetter innovations, and leverage advantages in competing for newer therapy areas, such as ophthalmology.
Research Highlights
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Biosimilars Market
3. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2020
4. Next Steps
