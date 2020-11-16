Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UHT Processing Market by Mode of Operation, End-Product Form (Liquid, Semi-Liquid), Application (Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups, Dairy Alternatives) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UHT processing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5%, during the forecasted period, from 2020 to 2025, to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2025.



The growth in the UHT processing market is attributed to an increase in demand for food & beverage products having an extended shelf life, with limited or no nutritional changes compared to other sterilization processes, while reducing the costs of logistics and storage. Huge capital investments are the major restraining factor for the growth of the market.

By mode of operation, the indirect segment is projected to dominate the UHT processing market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the indirect UHT processing segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the UHT processing market in 2020. The indirect UHT processing method involves heat exchangers which heat the food product indirectly causing lesser damage to the protein molecules. Due to this, indirect heating is done majorly for dairy products.

The liquid segment in the UHT processing market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020.

Based on the end-product form, the liquid segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the industrial alcohol market in 2020. Increased economic growth is one of the major factors for the growth of this segment in UHT processing market. As most essential products such as milk, juices, and other dairy products such as buttermilk are liquid, this segment dominates the UHT processing market for the processing of liquid end-products. The market for UHT processing in the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing for liquid UHT treated products.

The milk segment in the UHT processing market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020.

Based on application, the milk segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the UHT processing market in 2020. Milk is a highly perishable food, which means that it needs to be stored and distributed for consumption without spoilage. Need for longer shelf life for milk is projected to boost the demand for UHT processing market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the UHT Processing Market

4.2 Asia-Pacific: UHT Processing Market, by Key Application & Country

4.3 UHT Processing Market, by Application

4.4 UHT Processing Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Food & Beverage Products with an Extended Shelf Life

5.2.1.2 Marginal Nutritional Changes in Products Such as Milk

5.2.1.3 Reduction in Logistics and Storage Costs

5.2.1.4 Growing Need for Pasteurized Milk to Combat Raw Milk Outbreaks

5.2.1.5 Emergence of New Technologies to Increase Productivity

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Investment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 COVID-19 Pandemic Opens a Potential for Developing Uht-Based Health Drinks

5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific, African, and South American Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Product Quality Requirement for UHT Treatment

5.2.4.2 Variations in Environmental Mandates Across Regions

5.3 Value Chain

5.3.1 Material Input

5.3.2 UHT Processing Equipment

5.3.3 Packaging

5.3.4 Distribution & Marketing of UHT Processed Products

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.5 Regulatory Scenario

5.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the UHT Processing Market

5.7 Case Studies

5.7.1 A Leading UHT Processing Provider Partner with a Prominent Milk Producing Company and to Target a Projected Revenue of USD 200 Million

5.7.2 A Leading Milk Manufacturer Acquire an Aseptic Packaging Provider to Meet the Rising Consumer Demand

5.8 Market Ecosystem

6 UHT Processing Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 COVID-19 Impact

6.3 Heating

6.4 Homogenization

6.5 Flash Cooling

6.6 Aseptic Packaging

6.7 Others

7 UHT Processing Market, by Mode of Equipment Operation

7.1 COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Introduction

7.3 Direct UHT Processing

7.3.1 Advantage of Employing Direct UHT Processing Equipment is That the Product is Exposed to Heat for a Very Short Time, Which is Beneficial for Products Such as Milk

7.3.1.1 Steam Injection

7.3.1.2 Steam Infusion

7.4 Indirect UHT Processing

7.4.1 European Region Contributes to a Larger Market Share due to the Presence of Market Leaders in the Region

7.4.1.1 Tubular Heat Exchangers

7.4.1.2 Plate Heat Exchangers



8 UHT Processing Market, by End-Product Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Liquid

8.2.1 Market for UHT Processing for the Liquid Segment in the Asia-Pacific Region Projected to be the Fastest-Growing

8.3 Semi-Liquid

8.3.1 UHT Processing is Extensively Used in Semi-Liquid Foods, Such as Fruit Juices, Yogurt, Wine, and Honey.



9 UHT Processing Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Milk

9.2.1 Flavored Milk

9.2.2 Regular Milk

9.2.3 Condensed Milk

9.2.4 Evaporated Milk

9.2.5 Fortified Milk

9.3 Dairy Desserts

9.3.1 Yogurt

9.3.2 Creams

9.3.3 Ambient Drinking Yogurt

9.3.4 Custards

9.3.5 Puddings

9.4 Juices

9.4.1 Increasing Consumer Interest in Exotic Flavors and Attractive Organic Food are the Main Reasons for the Increase in the Juice Segment

9.4.2 Nectars

9.4.3 Still Drinks

9.5 Soups

9.6 Dairy Alternatives

9.6.1 Soy

9.6.2 Almonds

9.6.3 Coconut

9.6.4 Rice

9.6.5 Oats

9.6.6 Hemp

9.6.7 Other Dairy Alternatives



10 UHT Processing Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario (Market Evaluation Framework)

11.3 Market Share, 2019

11.4 Key Market Developments

11.4.1 Expansions, Investments, & Joint Ventures

11.4.2 New Product Launches

12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2019

12.4 Revenue Analysis, 2019

12.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/Sme)

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Tetra Laval International S.A.

13.2 Gea Group

13.3 Alfa Laval

13.4 Spx Flow

13.5 Elecster Oyj

13.6 Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery

13.7 Microthermics

13.8 Reda S.P.A.

13.9 Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery

13.10 Tessa I.E.C Group

13.11 Stephan Machinery GmbH

13.12 Goma Engineering

13.13 Nanjing Prosky Food Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd

13.14 Jbt

13.15 Neologic Engineers Private Ltd.

13.16 M&E Trading GmbH & Co Kg

13.17 Iwai Kikai Kogyo Co. Ltd.

13.18 Machine Point Group

13.19 Krones Ag

13.20 Paul Mueller Company

13.21 Ima Group

13.22 Feldmeier Equipment Inc.

13.23 Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V

13.24 Highland Equipment Inc.

13.25 Repute Engineers Private Limited

