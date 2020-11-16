Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Billing Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Billing Type (Subscription, Usage-Based, One-Time, Others), Deployment Type, Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cloud billing market is estimated at USD 3,020 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 6,500 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.



The growth of the cloud billing market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT, cloud computing, analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and other technologies.

The private cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The private cloud deployment model enables a company to have better control over its data and reduce risks, such as data loss and issues related to regulatory compliance. The private cloud is used in banking and financial institutions, large enterprises, and government organizations, where only authorized users can access the system. The demand for private cloud deployments by enterprises with compliance concerns is due to its security and control benefits. Service providers offering hosted private clouds help ensure the essentials of compliance with regulations, such as HIPAA and PCI, are met.

Telecommunication vertical to hold the highest market share in 2020

In recent years, the number of telecom subscribers has increased tremendously, leading to rising complexities in telecommunications business processes. Telecommunications companies are adopting digital transformation opportunities at a rapid pace to meet the growing customer demands and expectations, which makes this vertical the most significant vertical in terms of cloud adoption. The telecommunications industry vertical is experiencing increased data generation due to advancements in technologies such as 4G and 5G.

APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. IT spending across organizations in the region is gradually increasing, which is expected to lead to a surge in the adoption of cloud billing solutions. China, India, Japan, and Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) are the leading countries in terms of the adoption of cloud billing solutions & services in the region. The increasing investments from the private sector, robust government support, and availability of a huge population are expected to drive the growth of new and emerging technologies in the Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cloud Billing Market

4.2 Market, by Component, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.3 Market, by Vertical, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.4 Market, by Vertical, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 Market Investment Scenario, 2020-2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Lower Opex and Capex

5.2.1.2 Increasing Revenue Leakages Across Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Cyberattacks and Data Theft Activities

5.2.2.2 Varying Structure of Regulatory Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Need Among Enterprises to Leverage Bi and Insights for Advanced Operations

5.2.3.2 Emergence of Real-Time Billing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Initial Costs of Investment, Installation, and Maintenance

5.2.4.2 Privacy and Security Aspects

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Telecommunications

5.3.1.2 Use Case 2: Education

5.3.1.3 Use Case 3: Energy & Utility

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 COVID-19 Impact: Market

5.6.1 Assumptions: COVID-19 Impact on Market

5.6.2 Operational Drivers: Market

5.6.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Cloud Computing

5.7.2 Analytics

5.8 Regulatory Implications and Industry Standards

5.8.1 International Organization for Standardization 9001 Quality Management

5.8.2 Cloud Security Alliance Controls

5.8.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.8.4 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard



6 Cloud Billing Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Component: Market Drivers

6.3 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.4 Solutions

6.5 Services



7 Cloud Billing Market, by Billing Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Billing Type: Market Drivers

7.3 Billing Type: COVID-19 Impact

7.4 Subscription

7.5 Usage Based

7.6 One-Time

7.7 Other Billing Types



8 Cloud Billing Market, by Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Deployment Type: Market Drivers

8.3 Deployment Type: COVID-19 Impact

8.3.1 Public Cloud

8.3.2 Private Cloud



9 Cloud Billing Market, by Service Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Service Model: Market Drivers

9.3 Service Model: COVID-19 Impact

9.4 Infrastructure as a Service

9.5 Platform as a Service

9.6 Software as a Service



10 Cloud Billing Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers

10.3 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

10.4 Large Enterprises

10.5 Small and Medium Enterprises



11 Cloud Billing Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Vertical: Market Drivers

11.3 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

11.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.5 Information Technology

11.6 Telecommunications

11.7 Consumer Goods & Retail

11.8 Media & Entertainment

11.9 Education

11.10 Healthcare

11.11 Other Verticals



12 Cloud Billing Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Evaluation Framework

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Market Ranking

13.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

13.5 Key Market Developments

13.5.1 New Product Launches

13.5.2 Product Enhancements

13.5.3 Business Expansions

13.5.4 Partnerships and Agreements

13.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

13.6.1 Star

13.6.2 Emerging Leaders

13.6.3 Pervasive

13.6.4 Participants

13.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

13.7.1 Progressive Companies

13.7.2 Responsive Companies

13.7.3 Dynamic Companies

13.7.4 Starting Blocks



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Oracle

14.3 Salesforce

14.4 SAP

14.5 Zuora

14.6 Aria Systems

14.7 Billingplatform

14.8 Recurly

14.9 Jamcracker

14.10 Cerillion

14.11 CGI

14.12 Connectwise

14.13 Zoho

14.14 Appdirect

14.15 Chargify

14.16 Cloudbilling

14.17 Chargebee

14.18 Recvue

14.19 Cloud Assert

14.20 Cloudxchange.io



15 Adjacent and Related Markets



16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/toytav

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900