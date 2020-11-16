Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Battery - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Flexible Battery market accounted for $79.87 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $410.33 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for flexible batteries for use in wearables and increasing use of flexible batteries in medical devices to treat COVID-19 patients are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high initial investments for developing flexible batteries and lack of standardization for development of flexible batteries are restraining the market growth. Moreover, rise in adoption of wireless sensors equipped with flexible batteries may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.



Flexible batteries are both primary and secondary, that are designed to be conformal and flexible, unlike traditional rigid ones. They can maintain their characteristic shape even against continual bending or twisting. The increasing interest in portable and flexible electronics has led to the development of flexible batteries which can be implemented in products such as smart cards, wearable electronics.



Based on technology, the thin-film li-ion battery segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing demand for smart cards in telecommunication, banking, and transportation sectors for payment applications.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to continuously increasing demand for IoT-enabled devices and portable consumer electronics in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.



Some of the key players profiled in the Flexible Battery Market include Apple Inc, Blue Spark Technologies Inc, Brightvolt Inc, Enfucell Oy Ltd, Fullriver Battery New Technology Co Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, NEC Energy Solutions Inc, Panasonic Corp, Paper Battery Co Inc, Rocket Electric Co Ltd, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, ST Microelectronics N.V and Ultralife Corp.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Components Covered:

Substrates

Electrolytes

Electrodes

Capacities Covered:

Below 10 mAh

Between 10 mAh and 100 mAh

Above 100 mAh

Voltages Covered:

Below 1.5V

Between 1.5V and 3V

Above 3V

Chargeability's Covered:

Non-Rechargeable/ Single-Use Battery

Rechargeable

Materials Covered:

Lithium Ion

Lithium Polymer

Zinc

Ionically Conductive Materials

Electrically Conductive Materials

Technologies Covered:

Advanced Lithium Ion Batteries

Aluminum Battery

Curved Battery

Flexible Lithium Ion Batteries

Flexible Lithium Polymer

Flexible Solar Batteries

Flexible Zinc-Carbon Batteries

Laminar Fuel Cells

Lithium Polymer Batteries

Micro Batteries

Paper Battery

Printed Batteries

Solid State Batteries

Thin Flexible Supercapacitor

Thin-Film li-ion Battery

Ultra-Thin Flexible Battery

Applications Covered:

Energy Harvesting

Entertainment

Packaging

Portable Electronics & Connected Devices

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

Smart Cards (E-Cards)

Smart Lables

Transport and Logistics

Wireless Sensors/ Communication/ Networks

Healthcare

Military

Consumer Electronics

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned



Apple Inc

Blue Spark Technologies Inc

Brightvolt Inc

Enfucell Oy Ltd

Fullriver Battery New Technology Co Ltd

LG Chem Ltd

NEC Energy Solutions Inc

Panasonic Corp

Paper Battery Co Inc

Rocket Electric Co Ltd

Samsung SDI Co Ltd

ST Microelectronics N.V

Ultralife Corp

