Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Battery - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Flexible Battery market accounted for $79.87 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $410.33 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for flexible batteries for use in wearables and increasing use of flexible batteries in medical devices to treat COVID-19 patients are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high initial investments for developing flexible batteries and lack of standardization for development of flexible batteries are restraining the market growth. Moreover, rise in adoption of wireless sensors equipped with flexible batteries may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
Flexible batteries are both primary and secondary, that are designed to be conformal and flexible, unlike traditional rigid ones. They can maintain their characteristic shape even against continual bending or twisting. The increasing interest in portable and flexible electronics has led to the development of flexible batteries which can be implemented in products such as smart cards, wearable electronics.
Based on technology, the thin-film li-ion battery segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing demand for smart cards in telecommunication, banking, and transportation sectors for payment applications.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to continuously increasing demand for IoT-enabled devices and portable consumer electronics in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.
Some of the key players profiled in the Flexible Battery Market include Apple Inc, Blue Spark Technologies Inc, Brightvolt Inc, Enfucell Oy Ltd, Fullriver Battery New Technology Co Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, NEC Energy Solutions Inc, Panasonic Corp, Paper Battery Co Inc, Rocket Electric Co Ltd, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, ST Microelectronics N.V and Ultralife Corp.
What the report offers:
Components Covered:
Capacities Covered:
Voltages Covered:
Chargeability's Covered:
Materials Covered:
Technologies Covered:
Applications Covered:
Regions Covered:
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wfrvp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: