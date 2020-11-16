Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fast casual restaurants market in the US is poised to grow by $ 35.01 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.



The report on fast casual restaurants market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the demand for innovation and customization in food menus and growing demand for gluten-free dining.



This study identifies the changing lifestyles and rise in demand for on-the-go food as one of the prime reasons driving the fast casual restaurants market in the US growth during the next few years. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fast casual restaurants market in the US vendors that include Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, Noodles & Co., Panera Bread Co., Potbelly Corp., Shake Shack Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc..



Also, the fast casual restaurants market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

North American food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Italian food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mexican food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Five Guys Enterprises LLC

Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC

Noodles & Co.

Panera Bread Co.

Potbelly Corp.

Shake Shack Inc.

Wingstop Inc.

YUM! Brands Inc.

Appendix



