This study will address acute versus chronic pain, treatments, and regulatory issues facing healthcare workers. Also provided is detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts and competitive analyses.



The report identifies two general segments of pain management -

- Pharmaceuticals, including prescription and non-prescription.

- Narcotic analgesics.

- Non-narcotic analgesics.

- Medical cannabis.

- Antimigraine agents.

- Anesthesia.

- CNS therapies.

- Other treatments.

- Devices.

- Electrotherapy.

- Spinal cord stimulator.

- Other devices.



Adjuvant treatment modalities cover a wide range of procedures and methods. Some of the more frequent modalities are discussed throughout the report.



Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, product use and market forecasts.



Not covered in the report are drugs or devices that by treating the condition or disorder result in the relief of pain.These include treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis or other similar diseases.



Treatments are only included for those that indicate a relief of pain symptoms associated with these conditions.



A comparison of a treatment for the disease that naturally relieves the symptoms as compared to treatments for the relief of pain associated with the disease include -

- Enbrel: Indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis.

- Celebrex: Indicated for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and the management of acute pain.



The report is also evaluated in terms of application, discussing market trends and performance for the following areas -

- Surgical pain.

- Orthopedic and musculoskeletal pain.

- Migraine pain.

- Fibromyalgia pain.

- Cancer pain.

- Neuropathic pain.

- HIV/AIDS pain.

- Dental pain.

- General pain.



Report Includes:

- 40 data tables and 43 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for conventional and alternative pain treatments

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Country-specific data and analysis for the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Australia, China, Japan, and other emerging economies

- Patent study with significant patent allotments on pain treatments, application filings, and new drug approvals

- Identification of companies best-positioned to meet the conventional and alternative pain management markets demand owing to their proprietary technologies, collaborations, M&As and other strategic alliances

- Market share analysis of the leading biopharmaceutical companies and their key competitive landscape

- Global market outlook of pain management services, types of pain, delivery methods, clinical trials, pain incidence/prevalence, reimbursement trends, R&D efforts, and treatment modalities

- Detailed description of the market leading companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, Eli Lilly & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson



Summary:

The pain management market is a diverse market offering both products and services to alleviate pain.Manufacturers have attempted to create well-rounded and advanced products to give clinicians a wider range of choices for pain management.



As the population ages and regulatory and cost issues reduce hospital stays and increase home care and other forms of long-term care, awareness of the real costs associated with pain management is growing.



The global market for conventional and alternative pain treatments is valued at REDACTED at the manufacturers’ level for 2020. The analyst projects growth over the forecast period at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED, which will result in sales totaling REDACTED by 2025.



Pharmaceuticals and drug therapy account for the majority of sales for pain treatment, equal to about REDACTED in 2020 compared with devices, which represent the remaining REDACTED.Prescription pharmaceuticals include a number of market-leading pain management products, while non-prescription therapies, accounting for over half of all sales, include the growing market for medical cannabis in pain control.



For the purpose of this study, medical cannabis is reported as non-prescription, due to the variance in regulation throughout the world; although in some countries it is required to have a prescription or medical clearance card, these therapies are not regulated in the traditional sense by approval authorities such as the FDA. The device segment offers a different approach to pain treatment, focusing on electrotherapy and similar technologies to achieve pain control or management.



As demonstrated in the report, the pain management drug category will continue to generate the majority of sales (>94%) throughout the forecast period. Recent advances in technology, however, are helping drive growth in the pain management device markets.

