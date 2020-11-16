DONGGUAN, China, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of branded and off-brand pet products, today announced the grand opening of its new high-tech headquarters in Dongguan, China, in support of the Company’s global growth.



Silong Chen, Chairman and CEO of Dogness, commented, “The grand opening of our new headquarters marks another major milestone as we continue to execute on our long-term business objectives and support our expected future revenue and profit growth. Over the past 17 years we have successfully built a leading global brand with a powerful distribution network, which will enable the next phase of our expansion.”

The new Dogness headquarters, based in Dongguan, China, features an expansive 30,000 square meter high-tech campus, with dedicated state-of-the-art facilities for manufacturing, R&D, sales and marketing, IoT platform, warehousing and logistics, and more. The new headquarters also includes a dynamic showroom to display the full range of Dogness pet products, many of which are covered under the Company’s more than 200 domestic and foreign patents.

Dogness-brand blue and orange can be seen throughout the new headquarters, highlighting the vibrant corporate culture and integration between smart technology and human intelligence. The new premiere location builds upon the Dogness employee-focused culture and will be a recruiting advantage as the Company attracts top notch talent in support of its continuous R&D effort and increased customer demand.

Mr. Chen continued, “Being now together as one unified Dogness, we are creating the most productive environment for our dedicated employees, which will ultimately payoff in greater happiness and even higher productivity. This will ultimately drive better collaboration among different functions, more efficient communications, and higher returns for the Company and shareholders. Our foundation of innovative, patent protected products gives Dogness a competitive advantage over the near and long-term, which we are actively working to build upon as we gain momentum and work toward our long-term objectives.”

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was born in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

