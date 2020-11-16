New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plasticizers: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05987653/?utm_source=GNW

- A look at the innovations and advancements in DOTP and alternatives

- Information on stringent regulations on the use of phthalates plasticizers

- Insights into regulatory framework, and investment and phase estimation analysis of the plasticizers



Reason for Doing This Study:

Rapidly growing emerging economies, such as those in China and India, which have both growing economies and populations, have significantly increased their demand for recycled plastics. In addition, the establishment of new start-ups and smaller manufacturing companies in the Asia-Pacific region is leading to growth in the plasticizers market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05987653/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001