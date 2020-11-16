New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coal Tar Pitch Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729078/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on coal tar pitch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of aluminum across various industries and rising urbanization. In addition, use of aluminum across various industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The coal tar pitch market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The coal tar pitch market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Aluminum smelters

• Graphite electrodes

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the diverse use of activated carbon as one of the prime reasons driving the coal tar pitch market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our coal tar pitch market covers the following areas:

• Coal tar pitch market sizing

• Coal tar pitch market forecast

• Coal tar pitch market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729078/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001