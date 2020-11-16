Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Packer Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The oil and gas packer market is expected to grow at CAGR of more than 3% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.
Factors such as increasing upstream activities in Middle-East and North America are expected to drive the market. Additionally, growing natural gas consumption and production, especially from shale formations, are driving the demand for packers. On the other hand, the high volatility of crude oil prices in recent years coupled with the negative impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the oil demand is expected to delay or halt several upstream activities, in turn, hindering the growth of the market studied.
Key Market Trends
Retrievable Packer to Witness Significant Growth
A retrievable packer is a type of packer that is run and retrieved on a running string or production string, unlike a permanent production packer that is set in the casing or liner before the production string is run.
North America to Dominate the Market
The United States is one of the largest producers of crude oil and natural gas, accounting for around 18% and 23% of the global production, respectively, in 2019. The production surged in 2019, mainly due to robust drilling in its shale reserves, led by the Permian Basin.
Competitive Landscape
The oil and gas packer market is moderately consolidated. Some of the major players include National Oilwell Varco Inc, Halliburton Company, Weatherford International plc, Baker Hughes Company, and Schlumberger Limited.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of Study
1.2 Market Definiton
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Retrievable
5.1.2 Non-Retrievable
5.2 Location of Deployment
5.2.1 Offshore
5.2.2 Onshore
5.3 Geogrpahy
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Halliburton Company
6.3.2 Weatherford International plc
6.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Inc.
6.3.4 Baker Hughes Company
6.3.5 Dril-Quip, Inc
6.3.6 Wellcare oil tools pvt ltd
6.3.7 Schlumberger Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
