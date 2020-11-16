New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658041/?utm_source=GNW

51 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 56% during the forecast period. Our reports on the virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising use of multimedia services and the cost-effectiveness of vEPC as a solution. In addition, the rising use of multimedia services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• LTE, VoLTE, and VoWiFi

• MPN and MVNO

• IoT and M2M

• BWA



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for VoLTE as one of the prime reasons driving the virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market report covers the following areas:

• Virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market sizing

• Virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market forecast

• Virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658041/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001