Our reports on the self-storage and moving services market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing real-estate investments globally and reduced housing space due to an increase in urban population density. In addition, growing real-estate investments globally is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The self-storage and moving services market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes.
The self-storage and moving services market is segmented as below:
By Service
• Climate-controlled self-storage
• Full-service moving
• Non-climate controlled self-storage
• DIY moving truck rental
By Geographic Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the rising use of self-storage software to increase the efficiency of operations as one of the prime reasons driving the self-storage and moving services market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our self-storage and moving services market report covers the following areas:
• Self-storage and moving services market sizing
• Self-storage and moving services market forecast
• Self-storage and moving services market industry analysis
