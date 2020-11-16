Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Solar Cover Glass Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The solar cover glass market is poised to grow by $1.04 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period. The report on the solar cover glass market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in solar PV installations, the decline in LCOE of solar power generation, and the cost of solar inverters.



The solar cover glass market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the government regulations supporting solar power generation as one of the prime reasons driving the solar cover glass market growth during the next few years.



The report on the solar cover glass market covers the following areas:

Solar cover glass market sizing

Solar cover glass market forecast

Solar cover glass market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solar cover glass market vendors that include AGC Inc., Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Euro Multivision Ltd., Interfloat Corp., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., ONYX SOLAR ENERGY SL, Sisecam Group, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Targray Technology International Inc., and Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. Also, the solar cover glass market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Utility - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AGC Inc.

Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Euro Multivision Ltd.

Interfloat Corp.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

ONYX SOLAR ENERGY SL

Sisecam Group

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Targray Technology International Inc.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkayvz



