Inivata Appoints Dr. Alan Schafer as Chief Technology Officer





Research Triangle Park, NC, USA and Cambridge, UK, 16 November 2020 – Inivata, a leader in liquid biopsy, today announces the appointment of Dr. Alan Schafer as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. Alan will lead the development of Inivata’s leading InVision® liquid biopsy technology platform and new product development.

Alan brings to the role over 25 years of genetics and molecular diagnostics experience. He was previously CEO of 14M Genomics, a cancer molecular diagnostics company, and prior to that served as CEO of Population Genetics Technologies, a business specialising in infectious disease diagnostics and next-generation sequencing technologies. Earlier roles include those of Global VP Technology Development at GlaxoSmithKline and VP Genetics at Incyte. More recently, Alan has worked as an independent consultant for the biotechnology industry, academia and the investment community, offering his expertise in genomic and biology technologies with a particular focus on the interface between science, technology and business. Alan holds a PhD from the University of Southern California and has authored numerous publications in the molecular genetics field.

Clive Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Inivata, commented: “Alan’s appointment to the leadership team reflects our commitment to continuing to advance our cutting-edge liquid biopsy technology platform. He brings a wealth of experience in molecular diagnostics which will help to ensure that we remain at the forefront of innovation in the space as we drive our platform closer to patients in need.”

Alan Schafer, Chief Technology Officer of Inivata, commented: “Inivata’s pioneering technology offers the potential to transform the lives of cancer patients, and it is a very exciting time to join the company as it rolls out the RaDaR™ assay for the detection of residual disease and recurrence. This is clearly a key area of focus for potential biopharma partners and I look forward to working with the rest of the executive team to drive forward Inivata’s strategy.”

About Inivata

Inivata is a leader in liquid biopsy. Its InVision® platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw to guide and personalize cancer treatment, monitor response and detect relapse. Inivata’s technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge. Its lead product, InVisionFirst®-Lung is commercially available internationally and through NeoGenomics in the US. It offers competitive sensitivity and turnaround, providing molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for advanced NSCLC patients. Inivata has also launched the personalized RaDaR™ assay – allowing the highly sensitive detection of residual disease and recurrence. Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and commercial partners in a range of early and late stage cancer development programs. The Company has a CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory in Research Triangle Park, NC and R&D laboratories in Cambridge, UK. For more information, please go to www.inivata.com . Follow Inivata on Twitter @Inivata.

