GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing proprietary intranasal vaccines and peptide therapeutics for liver disease, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:
Jefferies London Virtual Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
11:25 am Eastern Time
Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Monday, November 23, 2020 to Thursday, December 3, 2020
Fireside chat recording available to conference participants
3rd Annual Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
8:00 am Eastern Time
The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.altimmune.com under Events / Presentations.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. The Company’s diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.
