TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (“PharmaTher” or the “Company”) (CSE: PHRM) and a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, announces that it has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office outlining the potential novel use of psilocybin to treat cancer, which was discovered by panaceAI™, the Company’s proprietary psychedelic drug repurposing artificial intelligence platform. The patent application, entitled “Use of Psilocybin in the Treatment of Cancers”, outlines psilocybin’s use of significant unmet medical needs for Liver Carcinoma, Melanoma, Breast Neoplasms, Kidney Neoplasms and Acute Myeloid Leukemia.



“We continue to broaden our psychedelic-based patent portfolio and build our psilocybin product pipeline in neurological (i.e. traumatic brain injury and stroke) and cancer disorders that have the potential to obtain FDA orphan drug designation,” said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher. “Although we have positioned ourselves as a specialty pharmaceutical company advancing the clinical development of ketamine to treat Parkinson’s disease, depression and pain, we continue to leverage our drug repurposing artificial intelligence platform, panaceAI™, to discover new uses of psychedelics that we may develop internally or partner with life sciences companies. In addition, we are exploring novel uses of psychedelic drugs such as Ketamine, LSD, MDMA, Ayahuasca and combinations with FDA approved drugs to improve on their efficacy and side effects profile for clinical development and business development opportunities.”

PharmaTher intends to advance the research and development of psilocybin for cancer with leading U.S. research institutions with the objective to complete investigational new drug (“IND”)-enabling studies and to file an IND application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Company is exploring collaboration opportunities with life sciences companies seeking to expand their product pipeline in cancer and finding novel uses of psychedelic compounds with panaceAI™.

The Company cautions that psilocybin is still under early-stage research and development and is not making any express or implied claims as to their success in cancer treatment or commercial viability. The patent application seeks protection for, among others, methods for psilocybin’s use.

About PharmaTher Inc.

PharmaTher Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM), is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals. PharmaTher repurposes psychedelic pharmaceuticals, such as ketamine and psilocybin, for FDA approval to treat cancer and disorders of the brain and nervous system. Our goal is to advance the commercialization of panaceAI™, our drug repurposing artificial intelligence platform, and our clinical product pipeline with ketamine and psilocybin in the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease, depression, pain, traumatic brain injury and stroke. Learn more at: P harma T her.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

For more information, please contact:



Fabio Chianelli

Chief Executive Officer

PharmaTher Inc.

Tel: 1-888-846-3171

Email: info@pharmather.com

Website: www.pharmather.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement