NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dow Jones content is now available through FIS’s MarketMap Terminal, under an expanded partnership that will give financial professionals access to premium news, data and analysis from Dow Jones’s trusted brands.



From today, MarketMap users will have access to daily content from Dow Jones Newswires, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and WSJ Pro. This news and analysis is supplemented by Dow Jones Calendar Live data feed, which covers press conferences, scheduled announcements and data releases from more than 1,000 economic events and 11,500 companies.

MarketMap users will also benefit from the addition of NewsPlus, Dow Jones’s customizable, real-time news dashboard. Available in 12 languages, NewsPlus displays both real-time streaming news together with content curated by Dow Jones’s global newsroom to provide an instant snapshot of markets throughout the trading day.

“We pride ourselves on offering the real-time news and information our clients need,” said Nasser Khodri, EVP, Sell-side, Capital Markets, FIS. “Integrating Dow Jones premium content offers even more value to our users, helping them keep up with news, data and insights from the brands they trust — without ever leaving the MarketMap terminal.”

“As a long-time partner with FIS, we are excited to expand access to our premium content and data to all MarketMap users,” said Joanna Appleton, Head of Partnerships and Licensing EMEA at Dow Jones. “This agreement significantly extends the reach of Dow Jones’s trusted journalism and data to the global financial community, helping them to uncover market opportunities and inform their investment decisions.”

More information about FIS MarketMap is available here .

