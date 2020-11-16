iValue is India’s premium technology aggregator with direct partnerships with more than 30 “Best of Breed” OEMs, over 6,000 customers through 600+ partners worldwide﻿

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, and iValue InfoSolutions Pvt. Ltd. (“iValue”), India’s premium technology aggregator, today announced the teaming up of Safe-T Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd. (“Safe-T”) and iValue. Security is of optimal importance now more than ever, and iValue, which has consistently stayed ahead by partnering with the right mix of popular and niche technology providers, has once again come to the aid of organizations by bringing forth Safe-T’s Zero Trust Network Access (“ZTNA”) solutions. iValue’s customers across India benefit from this security solution that mitigates attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

IT leadership in enterprises around the world have been working relentlessly for the past several months to design, build and operate effective and secure infrastructure for employees, suppliers and purchasers working remotely. This mass scale change in access methodology has brought about a compelling transition from a ‘trust but verify’ to a ‘trust nothing, always verify’ approach. This new approach is based on the ‘Zero Trust Model,’ which ensures secure access based on three key concepts:

1. Trust nothing

2. Continuous authentication

3. Least privilege access

“Safe-T has mastered unique and innovative technology to enable customers to achieve ‘Comprehensive Zero Trust Architecture’ for remote users, along with protecting investments in traditional and vulnerable VPN solutions,” said Harsh Marwah, Chief Growth Officer of iValue.

Safe-T enables digital business on-premises and in the cloud by allowing access to applications, services and networks only after assessing trust. Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the ‘validate first, access later’ philosophy of Zero Trust. Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyber threats.

Using Safe-T’s ZoneZero™ Perimeter Access, ZoneZero™ SDP, ZoneZero™ VPN, ZoneZero™ MFA, Secure File Access (SFA) and Secure Data Access (SDA), organizations can now provide to company resources complete zero trust access for remote employees, partners, applications, IoT devices and more, regardless of their location.

“iValue is a highly-valued partner as we look to expand in India. With over 6,000 customers across industry verticals and more than 15 years of industry experience with a wide range of products and solutions, iValue is an ideal strategic fit for us to introduce our innovative solutions to this market,” said Avi Rubinstein, Safe-T’s Chief Business Officer. “VPNs have stood the test of time, but despite being a cornerstone in secure networking for decades, their infrastructure simply does not support ZTNA. Our ZoneZero™ VPN changes that, allowing organizations to continue to benefit from everything their VPNs have to offer, while implementing zero trust and secure access.”

Digital asset protection is one of iValue’s most sought after solutions. The partnership between iValue and Safe-T with ZTNA solutions will not just make the technology aggregator stronger but will also give a chance for organizations in India to make a worthy investment in safeguarding their DNA.

“With the prevailing pandemic situation, Zero Trust security access to the infrastructure of customers of all sizes has gained utmost relevance. As a variety of brands offer this solution, speedy deployment and ease of integration is the key differentiator for success of any deployment of Zero trust security. Safe-T offers this key ingredient with Zone Zero that is easy to integrate with the existing security, besides offering an end-to-end Zero Trust access to the resources. This feature echoes with iValue’s tagline of ‘Maximizing the value of Technology investments.’ Being an Israeli company, Safe-T assures the product quality and adds value to the security portfolio of iValue,” said Mukundan G S, National Business Manager of iValue InfoSolutions.

About iValue InfoSolutions:

A premium technology enabler, iValue InfoSolutions drives “Go to Market” for niche, compelling and complimentary offerings, “digital assets” protection, optimization and transformation area, leveraging customer life cycle and product life cycle adoption frameworks.

iValue’s mission is to optimize, protect and transform “Digital Assets” of organizations, with leading edge and proven offerings, in collaboration with trusted partners. iValue offerings are aligned, customized and optimized for organizations, across vertical & size, through its OEM, consultant & global, national, regional and local system integrators partnerships.

iValue has a direct partnership with 30+ “Best of Breed” OEMs for its 6,000+ customers through 600+ partners. iValue has a direct presence across 13+ locations in multiple continents, with channel, solution, vertical and horizontal focused teams, addressing pre-sales, sales and post sales needs of customers, consultants and partners for private, public and hybrid cloud needs. Apart from India, iValue’s overseas presence includes Nairobi, Kenya office for Africa.

The team at iValue leverage analytics is known for its structured and targeted business development with customers, along with AI-driven CRM solutions for ensuring profitable growth for its partners and OEMs.

For more information, visit iValue and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Safe-T® Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services.

With Safe-T’s patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats.

Safe-T’s SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here .

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages of its ZTNA solution, the potential of the relationship with iValue InfoSolutions, the benefits of partnership between Safe—T and iValue to organizations in India, the potential of the ZTNA solution and/or the resale agreement to address market need and/or demand and the expansion to the market in India. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

